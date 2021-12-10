Could someone please please please help me get remote MySQLi over SSL on PHP working?

I have confirmed that I have SSL remote connections working (tested from the command line mysql-client remotely).

I can’t for the life of me figure out how to make this work from PHP land though. I am novice when it comes to encryption.

This is my connection script:

# Init SQL Link $con = mysqli_init(); if(!$con) { die('Init Failed'); } mysqli_ssl_set($con,null,null,null,null,null); mysqli_options($con,MYSQLI_OPT_SSL_VERIFY_SERVER_CERT,false); if(!mysqli_real_connect( $con, 'myserverip', 'myusername', 'mypassword', 'mydatabase', 3306,null,MYSQLI_CLIENT_SSL )) { die('No SQL'); }

The error reported to me is:

Warning: mysqli_real_connect(): (HY000/1044): Access denied for user 'myusername'@'myservername' to database 'mydatabase' in /var/www/html/public_html/test.php on line 39

I have the following SSL files (which I believe were generated via command line utility mysql_ssl_rsa_setup)

ca-key.pem ca.pem client-key.pem client-cert.pem private_key.pem server-cert.pem public_key.pem server-key.pem

Would anyone happen to know which of these and in which order I use them in mysql_ssl_set()?

Please and thank you so much. No amount of Googling has lead me to the answer and I suspect it’s due to me not understanding how the Encryption works OR not understanding how my webhost has configured their mysql-client.