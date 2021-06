Could someone please give me an email address for Opera.com browser

Hi - Urgent request please!

May seem like a strange request and something I could Google, but all 4 browsers I have will not connect to any Opera.com domain. So I cannot load Opera contact pages, Opera support forums, Opera downloads, Opera anything. I cannot use any Opera enquiry forms for same reason. I desperately need a direct email address so I can try and contact them directly using my email client. Please do not give me any Opera links containing opera.com as I cannot access them

Thanks