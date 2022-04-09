Could my web development workflow be improved?

I do some web development; HTML/JS/CSS/PHP

At present, I use VS Code (desktop) and stock the files on a Nextcloud server. I use the VS Code sftp plugin to automagically sync changes to the development server.When I roll something out to production, I just FTP the new files with Filezilla or commandline.

Nextcloud keeps the files I’m working on in sync adequately, so I can edit from different workstations (in my office/home office/vacation home, etc.). I guess in that sense, my Nextcloud instance functions as the “repository.”

I can’t help but think maybe using git + openVSCode server + my own private repository might provide some advantages. I have a TrueNAS SCALE box, which does have an OpenVS Code application available.

I really don’t know enough about it, though… Is using git instead of just FTP a better way to go?