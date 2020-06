Hi David,

Why can’t you just use a new container or are you trying to change existing content into one column?

You could over-ride the CSS to make one column but I;m not sure that’s the way you want to go with this. For example you could add a class of blogpage to the body element and then use that to change the styles on that page.

e.g.

<body class="blogpage">

.blogpage .range > *{width:auto;flex:1 0 100%;max-width:none} .blogpage .range .margin-negative-2{margin:0;} .blogpage .range > .cell-md-6{order:3!important;} .blogpage .shell{padding:50px 0;}

Then that would make the page look like this:

You can use that ‘blogpage’ class to change the container width for that page as required. However I’m not sure this is the way to go as you may want to write your own code for one column instead?