Hi from 14° C (It’s supposed to be summer) York UK

Ive been building a site from a paid template but it looks like no single column layout was offered (Damn!!). Thing is I need a simple one column layout for future blog posts to hang off the main blog page @ http://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/blog.html But I just cant do it It seams the content has been designed to fit tight columns but i just need a page where the content fills the viewport width.

Any insights welcome