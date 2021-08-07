CORS issue from audio file in same directory?

I imported the code and mp3 resource from an introductory tutorial about the Web Audio API to my laptop. When attempting to run it locally, I get an error that seems to pertain to CORS permissions.

Error in Firefox:

Uncaught (in promise) DOMException: The media resource indicated by the src attribute or assigned media provider object was not suitable.

Error in Chrome:

Uncought (in promise) DOMException: The element has no supported sources.

However, when I swap in the link used in the CodePen version, the same code works fine.

Why isn’t a file located in the very same directory on my laptop as the html and css valid?

The audio tag (that does not work) follows:

<audio src="outfoxing.mp3" crossorigin="anonymous"></audio>

We also have, in the JavaScript:

const audioElement = document.querySelector('audio');

And the line where that throws the error:

audioElement.play();

The page source shows the mp3 file link is valid, as does copying the audio tag’s src value in Dev mode and posting the URL to the browser.

If I click on the mp3 file on my laptop directly, it plays. The issue seems to be simply that reading from the laptop directory is disallowed, but I don’t understand why.

I’ve opened up a couple documents on CORS but am finding them a difficult read, and am having trouble locating information pertinent to my specific situation. It would be great to get some explanation as to what is going on here, so I could better understand how CORS works.