Correct way to mark up a testimonial

Hi there,
I am wanting to add a single line testimonial with an authors name to my website and wondered if there is a correct way of marking it up rather than just a
div?
Should I be using a
blockquote or maybe schema?
Thanks
Well I am assuming the testimonial is a direct quote from the customer, so yes a blockquote would be appropriate.
That makes sense, thanks