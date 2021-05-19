Correct way to mark up a testimonial

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi there,

I am wanting to add a single line testimonial with an authors name to my website and wondered if there is a correct way of marking it up rather than just a div?

Should I be using a blockquote or maybe schema?

Thanks

#2

Well I am assuming the testimonial is a direct quote from the customer, so yes a blockquote would be appropriate. :slight_smile:

#3

That makes sense, thanks :slight_smile: