Correct way to interpret this css statement?

This appears in my stylesheet:

.sidenote, aside{
Am I reading this correctly?
Selects all elements with class=“sidenote” and all <aside> elements.

(Calling “aside” and element doesn’t ring true…)

That’s correct
They are comma separated so it targets both of them separately wherever they are in the page.

For further clarification the above rule equates to this:

.sidenote {property/values here ... }
 aside {property/values here...}

Therefore if all the property/values are the same you just comma separate them instead and have one set of rules.

.sidenote, aside {property/values for the comma separated list}

