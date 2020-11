Greetings,

I’m doing SEO for my website and it has been around 3 months, but none of my keywords are ranking in the top 10. They are appearing on the 3rd page of Google. I’m working on a maximum of 4-5 keywords per day and doing SEO off-page activities like article submissions, blog submissions, classifieds, social bookmarking, forum, blog commenting, etc.

So, my question is this: What is the correct SEO strategy to get results faster?

Is anyone who is an expert in SEO can help me?

Thanks!