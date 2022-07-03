Correct rules for escaping special characters in a preg_match()

I am trying to learn how to use preg_match() and already I am having problems understanding the logic. At the moment I am exploring searching for special characters using escapes.

I have established that the special characters that need escaping are . \ + * ? [ ^ ] $ ( ) { } = ! < > | : -

All good so far as in if (preg_match("/\?/", $string)) {...

But if I search for a \ then I need to escape it with a \\ as in if (preg_match("/\\\/", $string)) {...

Ok, I can accept that as a special case but if I want to search for a double backslash \\ as in if (preg_match("/\\\\/", $string)){...

This works but it also returns true for a single backslash found in the string

If I try escaping both backslashes with a double backslash if (preg_match("/\\\\\\/", $string)){... then I get an error No ending delimiter '/' found

I am having trouble understanding the rules or logic behind when and where to escape with a \ when using preg_match()