Correct rules for escaping special characters in a preg_match()

I am trying to learn how to use
preg_match() and already I am having problems understanding the logic. At the moment I am exploring searching for special characters using escapes.
I have established that the special characters that need escaping are . \ + * ? [ ^ ] $ ( ) { } = ! < > | : -
All good so far as in
if (preg_match("/\?/", $string)) {...
But if I search for a \ then I need to escape it with a
\\as in
if (preg_match("/\\\/", $string)) {...
Ok, I can accept that as a special case but if I want to search for a double backslash
\\ as in
if (preg_match("/\\\\/", $string)){...
This works but it also returns true for a single backslash found in the string
If I try escaping both backslashes with a double backslash
if (preg_match("/\\\\\\/", $string)){... then I get an error
No ending delimiter '/' found
I am having trouble understanding the rules or logic behind when and where to escape with a \ when using preg_match()