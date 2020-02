One value is to be populated in the array from the database:

global $post; $post_meta_1 = get_post_meta($post->ID,'_number_field_1',true); if(isset($cart_item['custom_data'][1])) { $item_data[] = array( 'key' => __( 'Addon 1 ', 'woocommerce' ), 'value' => wc_clean($post_meta_1), ); }

But this part is not rendering any result in the front end.

'value' => wc_clean($post_meta_1),

Where are we going wrong? Is there any syntax error or we are going wrong somewhere else?