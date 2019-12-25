Correct :not pseudo class syntax

Engine44: Engine44: Are you saying that the class you want to avoid needs to be connected to its parent with :not?

:Not quite

The class you are avoiding is the starting point for your selection because that’s where it has been placed. You have to work downwards from there to find the matching descendant selector (#page-wrapper),

The body has a class of .page-id-46 and you want to target a descendant of the body if the body doesn’t have that class.

It’s sort of the reverse of using that body class to target an element.

e.g.

The normal way to target a descendant element based on a parent class.

.page-id-46 #page-wrapper { display:block;height:auto;/* for example*/ }

When you use :not you are saying only apply the styles if this class is not present on a parent.

:not(.page-id-46) #page-wrapper { background:red; }

#page-wrapper is the element that you apply your styles to so you can’t add :not to page-wrapper because there is no such class on page wrapper.

It would be different if your page-id-46 class was added to page-wrapper instead of the body.

<div id="page-wrapper" class="page-id-46">

e.g.

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <title>Untitled Document</title> <style> #page-wrapper:not(.page-id-46) { background:red; } </style> </head> <body> <div id="page-wrapper" class="page-id-46"> <p>testing</p> </div> </body> </html>

CSS works from the top down so you can’t say #page-wrapper:not(class on the body element) even if that was valid. What you say is :not class on the body then choose the descendant to style which in your case would be #page-wrapper.