Correct nodelist is not generating

I am trying to get only those
article tags, which don’t have either
holidayclass or
holidayclass2. Is the logical && not working here?
I am trying to get only those
Try using a filter. The following should work:
const articles = document.querySelectorAll("article.commonclass");
var noHoliday = Array.from(articles).filter(function noHoliday(article) {
const isHoliday = article.classList.contains("holidayclass")
|| article.classList.contains("holidayclass2");
return !isHoliday;
});
console.log(noHoliday);
On testing the not selector further, the following seems to works just fine.
const noHoliday = document.querySelectorAll(
"article.commonclass:not(.holidayclass,.holidayclass2)"
);
console.log(noHoliday);
Both are excellent methods. Thanks.
In CSS we have
nth-child, is there a way to get
last-child of this node?
Number of items may be variable in the
nodelist, this example was not
exhaustive.
I tried many things →
By hit & trial this worked to get last element in the nodelist →
var noHoliday = document.querySelectorAll("article.commonclass:not(.holidayclass,.holidayclass2)");
console.log(noHoliday);
var nSibling = noHoliday[noHoliday.length-1].nextElementSibling;
