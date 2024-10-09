Core Web Vitals Failed

This is my website and unfortunately the core web vitals are failed in it. But the error in GSC, I have already validate fix it after I improved the Core Web Vitals. It has been around 30 days and no update from GSC for updating the Core Web vitals issue. Please someone guide me if these are still failed or am I doing something wrong? I searched alot on internet and nothing worked. If someone experienced can help I would love to know. Thanks for the helping platform!

