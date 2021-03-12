Copying files with Gulp doesn't work

In my Gulp file that I’m using to customize Bootstrap, I have a segment that simply copies over a few Bootstrap .js files to my development folder. But for some reason that task isn’t performed, but all other tasks are working fine, and I have no idea why. Here’s my gulpfile.js (it’s the second task):
const gulp = require('gulp');
const browserSync = require('browser-sync').create();
const sass = require('gulp-sass');
const autoprefixer = require('autoprefixer');
const postcss = require('gulp-postcss');
const sourcemaps = require('gulp-sourcemaps');
// Compile sass into CSS & auto-inject into browsers
gulp.task('sass', function() {
return gulp.src('src/scss/*.scss')
.pipe(sass())
.pipe(postcss([autoprefixer()]))
.pipe(gulp.dest("src/css"))
.pipe(browserSync.stream());
});
// Copy bootstrap Javascript files into /src/js folder
gulp.task('js', function() {
return gulp.src(['node_modules/bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.js',
'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.min.js',
'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.js',
'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js'])
.pipe(gulp.dest("src/js"))
.pipe(browserSync.stream());
});
// Static Server + watching scss/html files
gulp.task('serve', gulp.series('sass', function() {
browserSync.init({
server: "./src"
});
gulp.watch('src/scss/*.scss', gulp.series('sass'));
gulp.watch("src/*.html").on('change', browserSync.reload);
}));
gulp.task('autoprefixer', () => {
return gulp.src('src/*.css')
.pipe(sourcemaps.init())
.pipe(postcss([autoprefixer()]))
.pipe(sourcemaps.write('.'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('src/dest'))
});
gulp.task('default', gulp.series('serve'));
My file structure looks like this:
(project folder)
├── gulpfile.js
├── package-lock.json
├── package.json
├── /node_modules
│ ├── /@popperjs
│ ├── /autoprefixer
│ └── /bootstrap ...
└── /src
├── index.html
├── /css
│ └── custom.css
├── /js
└── /scss
└── custom.scss
I’ve looked over gulpfile.js for hours and don’t understand why the file copy part won’t work, but everything else does. Can anyone see the problem? Thanks!