Copying files with Gulp doesn't work

In my Gulp file that I’m using to customize Bootstrap, I have a segment that simply copies over a few Bootstrap .js files to my development folder. But for some reason that task isn’t performed, but all other tasks are working fine, and I have no idea why. Here’s my gulpfile.js (it’s the second task):

const gulp = require('gulp'); const browserSync = require('browser-sync').create(); const sass = require('gulp-sass'); const autoprefixer = require('autoprefixer'); const postcss = require('gulp-postcss'); const sourcemaps = require('gulp-sourcemaps'); // Compile sass into CSS & auto-inject into browsers gulp.task('sass', function() { return gulp.src('src/scss/*.scss') .pipe(sass()) .pipe(postcss([autoprefixer()])) .pipe(gulp.dest("src/css")) .pipe(browserSync.stream()); }); // Copy bootstrap Javascript files into /src/js folder gulp.task('js', function() { return gulp.src(['node_modules/bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.js', 'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.min.js', 'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.js', 'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js']) .pipe(gulp.dest("src/js")) .pipe(browserSync.stream()); }); // Static Server + watching scss/html files gulp.task('serve', gulp.series('sass', function() { browserSync.init({ server: "./src" }); gulp.watch('src/scss/*.scss', gulp.series('sass')); gulp.watch("src/*.html").on('change', browserSync.reload); })); gulp.task('autoprefixer', () => { return gulp.src('src/*.css') .pipe(sourcemaps.init()) .pipe(postcss([autoprefixer()])) .pipe(sourcemaps.write('.')) .pipe(gulp.dest('src/dest')) }); gulp.task('default', gulp.series('serve'));

My file structure looks like this:

(project folder) ├── gulpfile.js ├── package-lock.json ├── package.json ├── /node_modules │ ├── /@popperjs │ ├── /autoprefixer │ └── /bootstrap ... └── /src ├── index.html ├── /css │ └── custom.css ├── /js └── /scss └── custom.scss

I’ve looked over gulpfile.js for hours and don’t understand why the file copy part won’t work, but everything else does. Can anyone see the problem? Thanks!