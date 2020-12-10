Copying files with Gulp doesn't work

JavaScript
In my Gulp file that I’m using to customize Bootstrap, I have a segment that simply copies over a few Bootstrap .js files to my development folder. But for some reason that task isn’t performed, but all other tasks are working fine, and I have no idea why. Here’s my gulpfile.js (it’s the second task):

const gulp = require('gulp');
const browserSync = require('browser-sync').create();
const sass = require('gulp-sass');
const autoprefixer = require('autoprefixer');
const postcss = require('gulp-postcss');
const sourcemaps = require('gulp-sourcemaps');

// Compile sass into CSS & auto-inject into browsers
gulp.task('sass', function() {
	return gulp.src('src/scss/*.scss')
		.pipe(sass())
		.pipe(postcss([autoprefixer()]))
		.pipe(gulp.dest("src/css"))
		.pipe(browserSync.stream());
});

// Copy bootstrap Javascript files into /src/js folder
gulp.task('js', function() {
	return gulp.src(['node_modules/bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.js',
	                 'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.min.js',
	                 'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.js',
	                 'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js'])
		.pipe(gulp.dest("src/js"))
		.pipe(browserSync.stream());
});

// Static Server + watching scss/html files
gulp.task('serve', gulp.series('sass', function() {
	browserSync.init({
        server: "./src"
    });
	gulp.watch('src/scss/*.scss', gulp.series('sass'));
	gulp.watch("src/*.html").on('change', browserSync.reload);
}));

gulp.task('autoprefixer', () => {
	return gulp.src('src/*.css')
		.pipe(sourcemaps.init())
		.pipe(postcss([autoprefixer()]))
		.pipe(sourcemaps.write('.'))
		.pipe(gulp.dest('src/dest'))
});

gulp.task('default', gulp.series('serve'));

My file structure looks like this:

(project folder)
├── gulpfile.js
├── package-lock.json
├── package.json
├── /node_modules
│   ├── /@popperjs
│   ├── /autoprefixer
│   └── /bootstrap ...
└── /src
    ├── index.html
    ├── /css
    │   └── custom.css
    ├── /js
    └── /scss
        └── custom.scss

I’ve looked over gulpfile.js for hours and don’t understand why the file copy part won’t work, but everything else does. Can anyone see the problem? Thanks!

Can you use inspect?

node --inspect-brk ./node_modules/.bin/gulp css

If you’re using Node 6.3, use --inspect instead of --inspect-brk

You should then be able to browser to chrome://inspect to step through the code, set breakpoints, etc.

omg, a few minutes after posting this I found the problem! The last line of the gulp file should read:

gulp.task('default', gulp.series('js','serve'));

I forgot to include the ‘js’ task at the end. DOH!!!

