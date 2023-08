If I have a table that has a column for storing date (name entryDate ) ( it’s datatype is datetime) and another column name value (data type is varchar(400)). Right now value column has just Y or N for each row. However, I want to copy all the dates from entryDate column to the value column and i’m okay with the Y or N getting overwritten.

I’m using MS SQL Server 2012. Is the following SQL is what I need to accomplish my task?