You can give each button a class, so that you can attach an event handler to each.
You can also store the text to be copied (for example) in a data attribute.
Something like this:
<button class="copy" data-copy="Hello World!">COPY</button>
<button class="copy" data-copy="Hello, 2nd World!">COPY2</button>
and:
function copyToClipboard(val) {
const t = document.createElement("textarea");
document.body.appendChild(t);
t.value = val;
t.select();
document.execCommand('copy');
document.body.removeChild(t);
}
const copyButtons = document.querySelectorAll('.copy');
copyButtons.forEach((button) => {
button.addEventListener('click', function() {
copyToClipboard(this.dataset.copy);
console.log('Copied!');
});
});