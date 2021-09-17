Copy clipboard

JavaScript
#1

I am testing the url above…
if I click the button “Copy text”, ​the mouse copy the text in the text field.
It works fine at the url above.
However it doesn’t work fine at http://dot.kr/Q/copyButton/11.php.
although the code in both file are same.

What’s wrong?
How can I make it work fine?

#2

If you look at the console you’ll see it gives an error when you click the copy button.

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'writeText')
    at myFunction (11.php:63)
    at HTMLButtonElement.onclick (11.php:52)

Maybe the code isn’t the same in both files?

#3

What is different above and below the code in the php file?

#4

Hi @joon1, the reason why this doesn’t work on your page is that the clipboard interface is only available when the page is served over HTTPS – on non-secure contexts it’s simply undefined, hence the error @Gandalf mentioned. So you should add a guard to check if navigator.clipboad is actually available:

function myFunction() {
  if (!navigator.clipboard) return

  var copyText = document.getElementById("myInput");
  copyText.select();
  copyText.setSelectionRange(0, 99999);
  navigator.clipboard.writeText(copyText.value);
  
  var tooltip = document.getElementById("myTooltip");
  tooltip.innerHTML = "Copied: " + copyText.value;
}

Note that the localhost is in fact considered a secure context, so you can still test your code on a local dev server… as for instance the one that comes with PHP:

php -S localhost:8080
#5

As I test at localhost, it works fine. Thank you.

I add the code above at http://dot.kr/Q/copyButton/12.php
However it seems not to work.
What’s wrong?