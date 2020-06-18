Coordinator reload page after deleting record and cache problem

Hi all,
i am just new to codignitor. i am tyring the delete records lesson from a table using non ajax. my problem is, after deleting the record, the page loads again correctly. but the deleted record is still showing up. i have to refresh manually the page again one more time to get a fresh copy.

image

Controller code related to view and delete records are given below.

    public function view() {
         //load the database  
         $this->load->database();  
         //load the model  
         $this->load->model('Customers_model');  
         //load the method of model  
         $data['h']=$this->Customers_model->view();   
         //return the data in view  
         $this->load->view('header');
         $this->load->view('customers/view', $data);
         $this->load->view('footer');         
    }    
 
    public function delete() {
        $customer_id=$this->uri->segment(3);
        $this->load->model('Customers_model'); 
        $this->Customers_model->delete($customer_id); 
        //redirect(base_url() . "index.php/customers/view", "refresh");
        redirect("customers/view");
    }