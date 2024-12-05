Cookies Policy

rhyscripps91: rhyscripps91: What about a privacy policy?

If you mean GDPR, it is about storing personal data. Like personal data as IP, name, telephone etc.

You can split up this into 2 issues.

The visitor must have an ability to accept or deny collecting his/hers “personal” data. You must tell the visitor what you collect, why you collect it, and how long you will save the collected data (both via forms and other ways).

It is OK to save data in order to make business and collect marketing info, but not saving “forever”. All personal data has an expire date.

But “legal” may differ from country to country…