Cookies Policy

Hello!
I’ve recently built a website for my partners business and i’m looking to sort out the “legal” issues such as a cookie policy, privacy policy etc…
- Whats the best way around sorting these policies? I’ve found a few free solutions like Termly that you answer a bunch of questions and it’ll generate a cookie policy automatically
- The “cookie banner” - is this just a case of setting a cookie not to display the banner once they’ve closed it? Do users need to be able to turn on and off cookies? (There isn’t loads of cookies to be fair - just analytics really, no authentication of any kind)
- What about a privacy policy?
I do consider from time to time getting back into website development and starting my own business but i’ve no idea who is resposible for sorting these policies and how you go about it exactly.
Thanks in advance!