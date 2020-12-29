Cookie processing

JavaScript
#1

Is there some classes in JS to work with cookie? Something like…

let foo = Cookie.get('foo');
#2

Hi @igor_g, the DOM only has document.cookie to work with, but you might have a look at the js-cookie library for a more convenient way.

2 Likes
#3

And if you are wanting a simpler way, there are some fundamental cookie-handling functions at https://snipplr.com/view/45954/cookie-handling-functions

function createCookie(name, value, days) {
    var expires = '',
        date = new Date();
    if (days) {
        date.setTime(date.getTime() + (days * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000));
        expires = '; expires=' + date.toGMTString();
    }
    document.cookie = name + '=' + value + expires + '; path=/';
}
 
function readCookie(name) {
    var nameEQ = name + '=',
        allCookies = document.cookie.split(';'),
        i,
        cookie;
    for (i = 0; i < allCookies.length; i += 1) {
        cookie = allCookies[i];
        while (cookie.charAt(0) === ' ') {
            cookie = cookie.substring(1, cookie.length);
        }
        if (cookie.indexOf(nameEQ) === 0) {
            return cookie.substring(nameEQ.length, cookie.length);
        }
    }
    return null;
}
 
function eraseCookie(name) {
    createCookie(name, '', -1);
}
#4

Hi @Paul_Wilkins. There is no problem to write self-made parser for cookie. But I’ve hoped on standard JS feature.

#5

JavaScript has no built-in features for handling cookies.

The above code that I posted is the closest to “official” cookie-handling code that you’ll come across, because it’s a cleaned-up version of code that comes from Quirksmode, who investigated all of the corner cases that existed in JavaScript.

#6

I would clean the code up even further these days, using JSLint to tidy it up to the following code instead:

function createCookie(name, value, days) {
    var expires = "";
    var date = new Date();
    if (days) {
        date.setTime(date.getTime() + (days * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000));
        expires = "; expires=" + date.toGMTString();
    }
    document.cookie = name + "=" + value + expires + "; path=/";
}
function readCookie(name) {
    var nameEQ = name + "=";
    var allCookies = document.cookie.split(";");
    allCookies.forEach(function (cookie) {
        while (cookie.charAt(0) === " ") {
            cookie = cookie.substring(1, cookie.length);
        }
        if (cookie.indexOf(nameEQ) === 0) {
            return cookie.substring(nameEQ.length, cookie.length);
        }
    });
}
function eraseCookie(name) {
    createCookie(name, "", -1);
}