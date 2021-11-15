Converting vw to px

asasass: asasass: vw has to be tested outside of jsfiddle in full screen.

vw isn’t the same as percent. 100% would give you 100% of the available space and that would exclude any vertical scrollbars.

vw on the other hand is only interested in the viewport width and whether it has scrollbars or not is immaterial. Therefore 100vw would be larger than the available space should there be a vertical scrollbar.

It’s one of those things that doesn’t make a lot of sense and I believe the browser developers got it wrong.