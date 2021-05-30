Converting the output of alert into a string that i can send to another section of the program

How can i get the value alert(input) maybe into a string so i can work with the data… to send it to another file… I know the results of the alert are not a string… or is there a way i can ask for the answer with something other than an alert to get the name phone number and etc… so that i can use it in any way that i desire… Thanks

input = document.getElementById("form-firstname").value alert(input) input = document.getElementById("form-lastname").value alert(input) input = document.getElementById("form-email").value alert(input) input = document.getElementById("form-phone").value alert(input) input = document.getElementById("form-password").value alert(input)

it is getting all the variable answers but i need them in a string like mode…