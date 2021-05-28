Converting the output of alert into a string that i can send to another section of the program

JavaScript
#1

How can i get the value alert(input) maybe into a string so i can work with the data… to send it to another file… I know the results of the alert are not a string… or is there a way i can ask for the answer with something other than an alert to get the name phone number and etc… so that i can use it in any way that i desire… Thanks

input = document.getElementById("form-firstname").value
alert(input)
input = document.getElementById("form-lastname").value
alert(input)
input = document.getElementById("form-email").value
alert(input)
input = document.getElementById("form-phone").value
alert(input)
input = document.getElementById("form-password").value
alert(input)

it is getting all the variable answers but i need them in a string like mode…

#2

Are you maybe looking to use something like a prompt() instead of alert?

Check out the examples there and let us know if that is what you are wanting to do. I am not sure you even need either alert or prompt because you can use your form, get the value you like you are doing and your input variable is where the value is to work with. But let us know if you are wanting a prompt like I mention above. :slight_smile: