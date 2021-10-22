Converting the number to a string

I have an issue as input cell is defined as a number type. Quantity should be digits and only numbers.
I try to eliminate quantity value such as 8.9 (US) or 8,9 (EU) and set validation control.
An example:
<input type="number" name="quantityfield" id="quantity" />
How to convert the number to a string by adding number.toString().
JavaScript is the following:
$(".checkout").on("keyup", "#quantity", function()
{
var price = +$(".price").data("price");
var quantity = +$(this).val();
var total = (price * quantity).toLocaleString(
'de-DE',
{style: 'currency', currency: 'EUR'}
)
$("#result").text(total);
}
)