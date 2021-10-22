Converting the number to a string

JavaScript
#1

I have an issue as input cell is defined as a number type. Quantity should be digits and only numbers.
I try to eliminate quantity value such as 8.9 (US) or 8,9 (EU) and set validation control.

An example:

<input type="number" name="quantityfield" id="quantity" />

How to convert the number to a string by adding number.toString().

JavaScript is the following:

  $(".checkout").on("keyup", "#quantity", function()
   {
    var price = +$(".price").data("price");
    var quantity = +$(this).val();
    var total = (price * quantity).toLocaleString(
        'de-DE',
     {style: 'currency', currency: 'EUR'}
    )
    $("#result").text(total);
   }
  )
#2

I am not sure if I understood you question correct but you can allow the input field to only accept digits by

  $(".checkout").on("keyup", "#quantity", function()
   {
    $(this).val($(this).val().replace(/[^0-9]/, ' ');
    var price = +$(".price").data("price");
    var quantity = +$(this).val();
    var total = (price * quantity).toLocaleString(
        'de-DE',
     {style: 'currency', currency: 'EUR'}
    )
    $("#result").text(total);
   }
  )
#3

Hi @toplisek, you can add a step="1" attribute to allow only integer values; the user can still enter decimal values then, but the field will be considered invalid and a step mismatch error will be reported when submitting the form.

If you want to “correct” values right during input though, you might just revert it to the last valid value like so:

<input id="quantity" type="number" step="1">

const quantity = document.getElementById('quantity')
let value = quantity.value

quantity.addEventListener('input', () => {
  if (quantity.validity.valid) {
    value = quantity.value
  } else {
    quantity.value = value
  }
})

fiddle

1 Like
#4

I’m not sure but I tested your code and gives me an error:
SyntaxError: missing ; before statement

What should be modified to work quantiy as I have added addEventListener but it will all the time filled in number like 1, 2…etc

var $ = jQuery;
$(".checkout").on("keyup", "#quantity", function()
 {
  var price = +$(".price").data("price");
  const valquantity = document.getElementById('quantity')
  let value = valquantity.value
  valquantity.addEventListener('input', () =>
   {
    if (valquantity.validity.valid) {
     value = valquantity.value
    } else {
     valquantity.value = value
    }
   }
  )
  var quantity = +$(this).val();
  var total = (price * quantity).toLocaleString(
   'de-DE',
   {style: 'currency', currency: 'EUR'}
  )
  $("#result").text(total);
 }
)
#5

There doesn’t appear to be a syntax error in the code you posted (see linter below)… could you provide a fiddle or the like?

A problem with your logic however is that you’re adding input event listeners inside the keyup event listener, so the former will pile up on every keyup event. Instead, the listeners should either be next to each other, or merged to a single event handler… for example:

let validValue = $('#quantity').val()

$('.checkout').on('keyup', '#quantity', function () {
  // Validity check
  if (this.validity.valid) {
    validValue = this.value
  } else {
    this.value = validValue
  }

  // Other logic
  const price = +$('.price').data('price')
  const quantity = +$(this).val()
  const total = (price * quantity).toLocaleString(
    'de-DE',
    { style: 'currency', currency: 'EUR' }
  )
  $('#result').text(total)
})