Converting the number to a string

#1

I have an issue as input cell is defined as a number type. Quantity should be digits and only numbers.
I try to eliminate quantity value such as 8.9 (US) or 8,9 (EU) and set validation control.

An example:

<input type="number" name="quantityfield" id="quantity" />

How to convert the number to a string by adding number.toString().

JavaScript is the following:

  $(".checkout").on("keyup", "#quantity", function()
   {
    var price = +$(".price").data("price");
    var quantity = +$(this).val();
    var total = (price * quantity).toLocaleString(
        'de-DE',
     {style: 'currency', currency: 'EUR'}
    )
    $("#result").text(total);
   }
  )
#2

I am not sure if I understood you question correct but you can allow the input field to only accept digits by

  $(".checkout").on("keyup", "#quantity", function()
   {
    $(this).val($(this).val().replace(/[^0-9]/, ' ');
    var price = +$(".price").data("price");
    var quantity = +$(this).val();
    var total = (price * quantity).toLocaleString(
        'de-DE',
     {style: 'currency', currency: 'EUR'}
    )
    $("#result").text(total);
   }
  )
#3

Hi @toplisek, you can add a step="1" attribute to allow only integer values; the user can still enter decimal values then, but the field will be considered invalid and a step mismatch error will be reported when submitting the form.

If you want to “correct” values right during input though, you might just revert it to the last valid value like so:

<input id="quantity" type="number" step="1">

const quantity = document.getElementById('quantity')
let value = quantity.value

quantity.addEventListener('input', () => {
  if (quantity.validity.valid) {
    value = quantity.value
  } else {
    quantity.value = value
  }
})

