Converting the number to a string

I have an issue as input cell is defined as a number type. Quantity should be digits and only numbers.
I try to eliminate quantity value such as 8.9 (US) or 8,9 (EU) and set validation control.

An example:

<input type="number" name="quantityfield" id="quantity" />

How to convert the number to a string by adding number.toString().

JavaScript is the following:

  $(".checkout").on("keyup", "#quantity", function()
   {
    var price = +$(".price").data("price");
    var quantity = +$(this).val();
    var total = (price * quantity).toLocaleString(
        'de-DE',
     {style: 'currency', currency: 'EUR'}
    )
    $("#result").text(total);
   }
  )