Converting preprocessor variable to root:

I’m trying to convert the color part here to root:
This uses $color: with 9 buttons on the screen.
https://jsfiddle.net/sLo6ptkd/
Starting from that version might be an easier way to do it.
$color: #ff1818;
You can convert $color in the normal way using :root(–my-color:blue) and then call it as var(–my-color) but that code uses the scss function darken of which there is no equivalent in css so you would need to compile the code into css before you copy it and then replace the blue colours with the variable my-color as per usual.
Where would
var(--color) be placed in here?
root:
background-image: radial-gradient(transparent 30%, rgba(101, 0, 0, 0.7) 70%);
SCSS
background-image: radial-gradient(transparent 30%, rgba(darken($color, 35%), 0.7) 70%);
I tried each one and it doesn’t really work.
The SCSS can’t really be transferred.
https://jsfiddle.net/co7fm30x/
What is
$height: 1.3 * $width; referring to in this code?
https://codepen.io/ykadosh/pen/ExNOmZx
$width: 200px;
$height: 1.3 * $width;
And can it be added to the code that doesn’t use SCSS?
There is no
darken property in CSS as I mentioned before so you would need to use the css that is compiled from that code.
Width is the width of your button and the height is defined as 1.3 times your width. It more or less says that by itself
There would be little need as you only use it once that I can see but if you did want it it would like this.
:root{
--width:150px;
--height: calc(1.3 * var(--width));
}
.playButton {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
background-color: black;
/*width: 150px;
height: 195px;
*/
width:var(--width);
height:var(--height);
box-shadow: 0 0 10px 2px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2), 0 0 1px 2px black, inset 0 2px 2px -2px white, inset 0 0 2px 15px #47434c, inset 0 0 2px 22px black;
border-radius: 5px;
padding: 20px;
perspective: 700px;
}
I meant, without using root:
Can this be placed in the css?
:root{
--width:150px;
--height: calc(1.3 * var(--width));
}
How would this part be written in the css?
height: calc(1.3 * var(--width));
Doing this didn’t work.
https://jsfiddle.net/156t947m/1/
width: 150px;
height: calc(1.3 * width:150px);
That’s because it’s not css. You can’t multiply properties.
You can multiply values with calc.
height: calc(1.3 * 150px);
But seeing as you only do that once you are better off just saying:
height: 195px;
I get it now.
width: 150px;
height: calc(1.3 * 150px);
Is the same as.
width: 150px;
height: 195px;
If I were to do the math, how would I figure out that height is 195?
width: 150px;
height: calc(1.3 * 150px);
1.3 x 150 = 195
I got it.
Using this would darken/lighten be able to be converted to css?
Would it be able to be figured out?
Original scss code.
https://jsfiddle.net/cLgarmyd/
background: linear-gradient(rgba(white, 0.8) 10%, rgba(white, 0.3) 30%, darken($color, 35%) 75%, darken($color, 45%)) 50% 50% / 97% 97%, darken($color, 20%);
background: linear-gradient(rgba(white, 0.8) 10%, rgba(white, 0.3) 30%, darken($color, 35%) 75%, darken($color, 45%)) 50% 50% / 97% 97%, darken($color, 20%);
background-image: linear-gradient(darken($color, 35%), darken($color, 45%));
background-image: radial-gradient(adjust-hue(lighten($color, 20%), 35), $color 40%, transparent 70%);
background-image: radial-gradient(transparent 30%, rgba(darken($color, 35%), 0.7) 70%);