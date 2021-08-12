Converting preprocessor variable to root:

I’m trying to convert the color part here to root:
This uses $color: with 9 buttons on the screen.
https://jsfiddle.net/sLo6ptkd/
Starting from that version might be an easier way to do it.
$color: #ff1818;
You can convert $color in the normal way using :root(–my-color:blue) and then call it as var(–my-color) but that code uses the scss function darken of which there is no equivalent in css so you would need to compile the code into css before you copy it and then replace the blue colours with the variable my-color as per usual.