Converting preprocessor variable to root:

asasass: asasass: I’m confusing myself, it just can’t be done.

Yes you can use :root for the base colour but the problem is that the scss generates a number of colours based on this root. It uses darken with a percentage to change to darker or lighter colours.

e.g. It changes this:

background: linear-gradient(darken($color, 25%) 0%, darken($color, 33%) 30%, darken($color, 33%) 70%, darken($color, 25%) 100%);

to this:

background: linear-gradient(#980000 0%, #6f0000 30%, #6f0000 70%, #980000 100%);

So you can see that the dark red (I think) is changed into 2 different values.

Then if you want to use CSS variables then you would need to specific all the alternative shades of the colour you want. You have to define blue and then define the other shades of blue.

e.g.

background: linear-gradient(var(--color1) 0%, var(--color2) 30%, var(--color2) 70%, var(--color1) 100%);

You could then set those up as your main :root styles but then you could add classes to the buttons and set up new rules for those colours. You wouldn’t need to change the specific css but you would need to set it up properly.

A simple example using just 2 shades.

I’ve just seen this article below which suggests that you may be able to automate the process with just css based on the primary color.

codesalad.dev – 20 Oct 20 Color Manipulation With CSS Variables and HSL Use CSS custom properties, along with calc and HSL syntax to adjust color darkness, saturation, and transparency! 🦾

I don’t have time to implement that today but you are welcome to try