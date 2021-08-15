Converting preprocessor variable to root:

Where would var(--color) be placed in here?

root:

background-image: radial-gradient(transparent 30%, rgba(101, 0, 0, 0.7) 70%);

SCSS

background-image: radial-gradient(transparent 30%, rgba(darken($color, 35%), 0.7) 70%);

I tried each one and it doesn’t really work.

The SCSS can’t really be transferred.

https://jsfiddle.net/co7fm30x/