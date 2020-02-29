Converting jQuery to vanilla JavaScript, a step by step guide

In part 6 of converting jQuery to vanilla JavaScript, we investigate and remove the need for the inactive class, convert the tab class code to vanilla JavaScript, and deal with the blur code.

The next piece of jQuery code that JSLint warns us about is here:

$(".tabs a").removeClass("active").addClass("inactive");

Investigating the inactive style

Based on prior knowledge of tabbed interfaces, having both active and inactive is too much. The style of the tabs should default to being inactive, and only change when they are made active.

Is it possible to combine the inactive styles with existing elements, and for everything to still work?

Here are the styles that are involved:

.inactive { position: relative; top: 0; } .tabs a { display: block; text-decoration: none; padding: 10px 15px; box-sixing: border-box; width: 8rem; color: black; border-radius: 10px 10px 0 0; font-family: 'Raleway'; font-weight: 700; font-size: 1.2rem; color: white; letter-spacing: 2px; } .tabs a.active { border-radius: 10px 10px 0 0; position: relative; top: 1px; z-index: 100; }

And oh look! There’s a “box-sixing” spelling mistake in the original style declaration too.

Fixing that spelling to “box-sizing” causes the last tab to be twice the size of the other tabs. It’s a mystery to me why that occurs and might be something for a css-guru to explain, so I’ll just remove the “box-sizing” line completely. It wasn’t doing anything before, so out it goes.

Removing the inactive style

Back to the inactive style, both of the position and top declarations are being updated by the active declarations, so it’s a good bet that we can combine inactive into the tabs anchor style.

/* .inactive { position: relative; top: 0; } */ .tabs a { position: relative; top: 0; display: block; text-decoration: none; ...

Now that inactive isn’t being used, we can remove that from where it’s used in the code.

Starting with the HTML code, we find inactive is applied to some of the tabs:

<ul class="tabs"> <li><a href="#panel1" class = "tabOne">About</a></li> <li><a href="#panel2" class = "tabTwo inactive">Details</a></li> <li><a href="#panel3" class = "tabThree inactive">Contact Us</a></li> </ul>

For the sake of consistency, we could add active to just the first tab. Without it there might be just a tiny unstyled moment before the script runs, where the first tab is the same height as all the other ones, and when the script runs the tab then suddenly becomes one pixel shorter as the active tab.

Oh my - swoon - somebody please pass the smelling salts.

So to be sure (to be sure), I’ll start things off with the first tab as being active.

<ul class="tabs"> <li><a href="#panel1" class = "tabOne active">About</a></li> <li><a href="#panel2" class = "tabTwo">Details</a></li> <li><a href="#panel3" class = "tabThree">Contact Us</a></li> </ul>

The CSS has been dealt with in regard to inactive, which just leaves the scripting.

The inactive class is only added in one place:

$(".tabs a").removeClass("active").addClass("inactive");

And it’s never removed. That’s yet another bug that’s been found. I feel I must state that I didn’t deliberately add all these problems into the code. I just google-searched for some jquery tabs and took the first code I found.

Removing that inactive class from the scripting code is the best thing for it.

$(".tabs a").removeClass("active");

Undeclared ‘$’. (active and inactive tabs)

Converting this part to vanilla JavaScript is quite easy. The only slight complication is that jQuery is removing the class from multiple elements, while vanilla Javascript only does that from a single element, meaning that we’ll have to do it while looping through a collection of elements.

This is a conversion that doesn’t have to be done rapidly either. When I do these things quickly, sometimes it doesn’t work and I end up tweaking things or stopping to debug to figure out what went wrong.

To avoid all of that, we can take it slower, one step at a time, checking that our test page keeps on working at every step as we go.

First, we assign the collection of tabs to a local variable.

// $(".tabs a").removeClass("active"); const tabs = $(".tabs a"); tabs.removeClass("active");

Then we use document.querySelectorAll to get those tabs, using $(tabs) on the second line to keep the removeClass working for the moment.

// var tabs = $(".tabs a"); const tabs = document.querySelectorAll(".tabs a"); // tabs.removeClass("active"); $(tabs).removeClass("active");

We can then loop through each of the tabs, and remove the class from a single tab at a time:

const tabs = document.querySelectorAll(".tabs a"); // $(tabs).removeClass("active"); tabs.forEach(function removeClass(tab) { $(tab).removeClass("active"); });

Note: My first time through this I used querySelector instead of querySelectorAll, and the loop failed to work. Oops Taking it slow has its benefits, as there are less things to check when things go wrong.

And lastly, we can use classList to remove the class.

const tabs = document.querySelectorAll(".tabs a"); tabs.forEach(function removeClass(tab) { tab.classList.remove("active"); });

The tests continue to pass, and the tabs keep on working at every stage through this conversion. How does JSLint feel about the code changes that I’ve done?

It complains about something else. typical

Undeclared ‘$’. (add active and blur)

Here’s the code in question:

$(tab).addClass("active").blur();

When jQuery code is chained together like that, it’s often easier to convert when we split it apart.

// $(tab).addClass("active").blur(); $(tab).addClass("active"); $(tab).blur();

As tab is just a normal element:

const tab = evt.target; ...

We can use classList to add the active class to it.

// $(tab).addClass("active"); tab.classList.add("active"); $(tab).blur();

And the blur, that prevents the clicked link from having focus, which in some browsers shows a dotted box around the link. Even with blur disabled I don’t seem to see any difference on my browser, but it might be something specific to a few other browsers. There’s no harm having it, and leaving it in might help in a “bootstraps and braces” kind of way.

tab.classList.add("active"); // $(tab).blur(); tab.blur();

And that’s the tabs section of the code all converted.

Next steps

Looking through the code that we’ve been working with in the tabClickHandler function, I see that we have three main sections. One that hides the panels, one that works with the tabs, and one that shows a panel.

Next time we’ll move these out to separate functions, and make progress on converting the rest of the panel jQuery code before we finish up with the event handlers at the end.