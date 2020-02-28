Converting jQuery to vanilla JavaScript, a step by step guide

In post 5 we check over the work from the previous post,
Fixing a display problem
I noticed that the test page fails to work properly because we were only hiding one of the panels. That’s going to lead us in to fixing some HTML trouble from the initial page, and fixing up the showing/hiding of the panels.
In the previous post I was hiding only one panel.
document.querySelector(".panel").style = "display: none";
There isn’t only one panel though. There are several of them
const panels = document.querySelectorAll(".panel");
panels.forEach(function (panel) {
panel.style = "display: none";
});
And everything is now working again.
It’s now time to use classname to hide elements, instead of styles.
Hiding elements using class
We will use this CSS to help us hide elements.
.hide {
display: none;
}
Let’s remove the code that hides and shows panels, so that we can more easily tell what needs to be done.
// panel.style = "display: none";
...
// $(panel).show();
That causes all of the panels to be shown, and strangely enough the test is still happy with that. That gives us good direction that we need to update the tests.
Fixing another bug from the original code
Even worse, I see that we have a duplicate “Details” panel. The HTML code incorrectly has two panel2 sections, so one of those must be removed.
<div class="panel" id="panel2">
<h1 class = "panelContent">Details</h1>
<p class = "panelContent"><span>Lorem ipsum ...</span></p>
<p class = "panelContent"><span>Lorem ipsum ...</span></p>
</div>
<!-- <div class="panel" id="panel2">
<h1 class = "panelContent">Details</h1>
<p class = "panelContent"><span>Lorem ipsum ...</span></p>
</div> -->
Test for desired starting state
Now that we’re starting with the right number of panels, we can add tests for what we want to occur.
We want the test to complain when inappropriate panels remain visible, and can use
getComputedStyle which works regardless of whether styles or classes control things.
First I’ll do a confirmation test that the first panel is visible when the page first loads:
describe("Starting state", function () {
...
it("has a visible first panel", function () {
const panel = document.querySelector(".panel");
const styles = window.getComputedStyle(panel);
const display = styles.display;
expect(display).to.equal("block");
});
...
});
And there’s a similar set of code to check that the second and third panels are not visible.
describe("Starting state", function () {
...
it("doesn't have a visible second panel", function () {
const panel = document.querySelector(".panel");
const styles = window.getComputedStyle(panel);
const display = styles.display;
expect(display).to.equal("none");
});
...
});
That causes the test to break. Because a test currently fails, we want to get it passing in the simplest way possible. There are better ways to achieve what we’re doing, but that must wait until we first have all the tests working.
In this case we just add a hide class to the second panel element.
panels.forEach(function (panel) {
// panel.style = "display: none";
});
panels[1].classList.add("hide");
That’s good and working.
Hiding all but the first panel
We now want all of the panels to be hidden, except for the first one.
Instead of duplicating even more test code for the third panel, it’s better to move the code to a separate function,and call that instead.
function isVisible(panelId) {
const panel = document.querySelector("#" + panelId);
const styles = window.getComputedStyle(panel);
return styles.display === "block";
}
...
it("has a visible first panel", function () {
expect(isVisible("panel1")).to.be.true;
});
it("has a hidden second panel", function () {
expect(isVisible("panel2")).to.be.false;
});
it("has a hidden third panel", function () {
expect(isVisible("panel3")).to.be.false;
});
The tests still work for the first and second panel, and we have a new failing test for the third and last panel.
Let’s do a simple thing to make that pass, by adding a last line:
panels.forEach(function (panel) {
// panel.style = "display: none";
});
panels[1].classList.add("hide");
panels[2].classList.add("hide");
And we now have enough information to justify putting that into a loop.
panels.forEach(function (panel) {
panel.classList.add("hide");
});
But the first panel is also hidden, so we can temporarily remove it from the first panel.
panels.forEach(function (panel) {
panel.classList.add("hide");
});
panels[0].classList.remove("hide");
And a better place for that remove code is down with the panel fadein code.
panels.forEach(function (panel) {
panel.classList.add("hide");
});
// panels[0].classList.remove("hide");
...
var panel = $(tab).attr("href");
panels[0].classList.remove("hide");
$(panel)[0].classList.add("fade-in");
And we can even change panels[0] to be more consistent with the existing $(panel)[0] notation:
var panel = $(tab).attr("href");
// panels[0].classList.remove("hide");
$(panel)[0].classList.remove("hide");
$(panel)[0].classList.add("fade-in");
That’s a bit cleaner, and it causes the panels to all properly work too.
The current state of the code
That’s some good progress on things today.
The updated HTML code is:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Document</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/mocha.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/style.css">
</head>
<body>
<div id="mocha"></div>
<div class="tabbedPanels">
<ul class="tabs">
<li><a href="#panel1" class = "tabOne">About</a></li>
<li><a href="#panel2" class = "tabTwo inactive">Details</a></li>
<li><a href="#panel3" class = "tabThree inactive">Contact Us</a></li>
</ul>
<div class="panelContainer">
<div class="panel" id="panel1">
<h1 class = "panelContent">About</h1>
<p class = "panelContent"><span>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Ea illum magni error enim labore facere dolore obcaecati voluptate inventore nemo. Dolorum ipsam fuga nesciunt eos incidunt eum beatae quisquam enim.</span><span>Veniam velit quibusdam pariatur et autem veritatis nesciunt minima! Voluptas impedit voluptates amet dolores debitis labore asperiores quis libero est magnam voluptatum alias praesentium magni deserunt beatae optio quam itaque!</span></p>
</div>
<div class="panel" id="panel2">
<h1 class = "panelContent">Details</h1>
<p class = "panelContent"><span>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Ea illum magni error enim labore facere dolore obcaecati voluptate inventore nemo. Dolorum ipsam fuga nesciunt eos incidunt eum beatae quisquam enim.</span><span>Veniam velit quibusdam pariatur et autem veritatis nesciunt minima! Voluptas impedit voluptates amet dolores debitis labore asperiores quis libero est magnam voluptatum alias praesentium magni deserunt beatae optio quam itaque!</span></p>
<p class = "panelContent"><span>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Ea illum magni error enim labore facere dolore obcaecati voluptate inventore nemo. Dolorum ipsam fuga nesciunt eos incidunt eum beatae quisquam enim.</span><span>Veniam velit quibusdam pariatur et autem veritatis nesciunt minima! Voluptas impedit voluptates amet dolores debitis labore asperiores quis libero est magnam voluptatum alias praesentium magni deserunt beatae optio quam itaque!</span></p>
</div>
<div class="panel" id="panel3">
<h1 class = "panelContent">Contact Us</h1>
<p class = "panelContent"><span>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Ea illum magni error enim labore facere dolore obcaecati voluptate inventore nemo. Dolorum ipsam fuga nesciunt eos incidunt eum beatae quisquam enim.</span><span>Veniam velit quibusdam pariatur et autem veritatis nesciunt minima! Voluptas impedit voluptates amet dolores debitis labore asperiores quis libero est magnam voluptatum alias praesentium magni deserunt beatae optio quam itaque!</span></p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<script src="js/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="js/script.js"></script>
<script src="js/mocha.min.js"></script>
<script src="js/chai.min.js"></script>
<script src="js/tests.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
The updated css code is:
.tabbedPanels {
width: 75%;
margin: 10px auto;
}
@media only screen and (max-width: 700px) {
.tabbedPanels {
width: 90%;
}
}
.tabs {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
.tabs li {
list-style-type: none;
float: left;
text-align: center;
}
.inactive {
position: relative;
top: 0;
}
.tabs a {
display: block;
text-decoration: none;
padding: 10px 15px;
box-sixing: border-box;
width: 8rem;
color: black;
border-radius: 10px 10px 0 0;
font-family: 'Raleway';
font-weight: 700;
font-size: 1.2rem;
color: white;
letter-spacing: 2px;
}
@media only screen and (max-width: 700px) {
.tabs a {
width: 8rem;
padding: 10px 12px;
}
}
@media only screen and (max-width: 700px) and (max-width: 500px) {
.tabs a {
letter-spacing: 0;
width: 7rem;
}
}
.tabs a.active {
border-radius: 10px 10px 0 0;
position: relative;
top: 1px;
z-index: 100;
}
.tabOne {
background-color: #3D85B8; /*Curious Blue */
}
.tabTwo {
background-color: #2B5B82; /* Bahamas Blue */
}
.tabThree {
background-color: #214559; /* Astronaut Blue */
}
.panel {
width: 85%;
margin: 1rem auto;
background-color: white;
border-radius: 20px;
padding: 20px;
}
.panelContainer {
clear: left;
padding: 20px;
background-color: #3D85B8; /*Curious Blue */
border-radius: 0 20px 20px 20px;
}
.panelContent {
line-height: 1.5;
font-family: Raleway;
padding: 0 1rem;
font-size: 1.2rem;
}
h1.panelContent {
font-size: 2.2rem;
}
@media only screen and (max-width: 700px) {
html {
font-size: 14px;
}
}
@media only screen and (max-width: 700px) and (max-width: 450px) {
html {
font-size: 12px;
}
}
.fade-in {
opacity: 1;
animation-name: fadeInOpacity;
animation-timing-function: ease-in;
animation-duration: 350ms;
}
@keyframes fadeInOpacity {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
.hide {
display: none;
}
The updated tests are:
mocha.setup("bdd");
const expect = chai.expect;
describe("Tab tests", function () {
function isVisible(panelId) {
const panel = document.querySelector("#" + panelId);
const styles = window.getComputedStyle(panel);
return styles.display === "block";
}
function getBackgroundColor(el) {
const styles = window.getComputedStyle(el);
return styles.backgroundColor;
}
const tabs = document.querySelectorAll(".tabs a");
let tab1;
let tab2;
let tab3;
beforeEach(function () {
tab1 = tabs[0];
tab2 = tabs[1];
tab3 = tabs[2];
});
describe("Starting state", function () {
it("has an active first tab", function () {
expect(tab1.classList.contains("active")).to.equal(true);
});
it("has an inactive second tab", function () {
expect(tab2.classList.contains("active")).to.equal(false);
});
it("has inactive second and third tabs", function () {
expect(tab2.classList.contains("active")).to.equal(false);
expect(tab3.classList.contains("active")).to.equal(false);
});
it("has a visible first panel", function () {
expect(isVisible("panel1")).to.be.true;
});
it("has a hidden second panel", function () {
expect(isVisible("panel2")).to.be.false;
});
it("has a hidden third panel", function () {
expect(isVisible("panel3")).to.be.false;
});
it("has a different background color for second tab", function () {document.querySelector(".panel");
const backgroundColor1 = getBackgroundColor(tab1);
const backgroundColor2 = getBackgroundColor(tab2);
expect(backgroundColor1).to.not.equal(backgroundColor2);
});
it("has panel matching first tab background color", function () {
const panel = document.querySelector(".panelContainer");
const tabBackground = getBackgroundColor(tab1);
const panelBackground = getBackgroundColor(panel);
expect(panelBackground).to.equal(tabBackground);
});
});
describe("Going from first tab to second tab", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
tab1.click();
});
it("has an active second tab", function () {
expect(tab1.classList.contains("active")).to.be.true;
expect(tab2.classList.contains("active")).to.be.false;
tab2.click();
expect(tab2.classList.contains("active")).to.be.true;
});
it("Fix: Inactive tab shouldn't remain active", function () {
tab2.click();
expect(tab1.classList.contains("active")).to.be.false;
});
it("changes panel background color when changing tabs", function () {
const tabBackground1 = getBackgroundColor(tab1);
const tabBackground2 = getBackgroundColor(tab2);
const panel = document.querySelector(".panelContainer");
const panelBackgroundBefore = getBackgroundColor(panel);
expect(panelBackgroundBefore).to.equal(tabBackground1);
tab2.click();
const panelBackgroundAfter = getBackgroundColor(panel);
expect(panelBackgroundBefore).to.not.equal(panelBackgroundAfter);
expect(panelBackgroundAfter).to.equal(tabBackground2);
});
after(function () {
// reset after tests so that first tab is selected
tab1.click();
});
});
});
setTimeout(function () {
mocha.run();
}, 100);
And the updated scripting code is:
(function iife() {
function tabClickHandler(evt) {
var tab = evt.target;
const panels = document.querySelectorAll(".panel");
panels.forEach(function (panel) {
panel.classList.add("hide");
});
$(".tabs a").removeClass("active").addClass("inactive");
$(tab).addClass("active").blur();
var panelContainerColor = $(tab).css("background-color");
$(".panelContainer").css({
backgroundColor: panelContainerColor
});
var panel = $(tab).attr("href");
$(panel)[0].classList.remove("hide");
$(panel)[0].classList.add("fade-in");
return false;
}
$(".tabs a").click(tabClickHandler);
$(".tabs li:first a").click();
}());
Next steps
We still have a fair way to go, but now that elements aren’t being messed with as much by fading and show/hide code, it’s going to be an easier path from here to finish the task of converting jQuery to vanilla JavaScript.
I would have been lost without the tests. They’ve helped to assure me that everything works properly, and JSLint gives me good direction about the next code to work on.
Speaking of which, in the next post we will next be working on the active/inactive sections of code.