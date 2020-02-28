Converting jQuery to vanilla JavaScript, a step by step guide

#1

Frequently I see on here people asking to deal with jQuery, for example with converting it to vanilla JavaScript.

As a result I thought that I’d provide a worked example of converting code from jQuery to vanilla JavaScript, using jQuery that is a bit more complex than the standard standard conversion tutorials. Along with event handlers this guide uses custom backgrounds that change to match the different tab colors, and deals with animation too.

The original code is from a tabbed panel on codePen, as a starting point from which to perform the conversion.

The Initial Code

Here’s the HTML, CSS, and JavaScript that we’re starting with:

The HTML for the tabs and content panels are:

<div class="tabbedPanels">
  <ul class="tabs">
    <li><a href="#panel1" class = "tabOne">About</a></li>
    <li><a href="#panel2" class = "tabTwo inactive">Details</a></li>
    <li><a href="#panel3" class = "tabThree inactive">Contact Us</a></li>
  </ul>
  <div class="panelContainer">
    <div class="panel" id="panel1">
      <h1 class = "panelContent">About</h1>
      <p class = "panelContent"><span>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Ea illum magni error enim labore facere dolore obcaecati voluptate inventore nemo. Dolorum ipsam fuga nesciunt eos incidunt eum beatae quisquam enim.</span><span>Veniam velit quibusdam pariatur et autem veritatis nesciunt minima! Voluptas impedit voluptates amet dolores debitis labore asperiores quis libero est magnam voluptatum alias praesentium magni deserunt beatae optio quam itaque!</span></p>
      
    </div>
        <div class="panel" id="panel2">
      <h1 class = "panelContent">Details</h1>
      <p class = "panelContent"><span>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Ea illum magni error enim labore facere dolore obcaecati voluptate inventore nemo. Dolorum ipsam fuga nesciunt eos incidunt eum beatae quisquam enim.</span><span>Veniam velit quibusdam pariatur et autem veritatis nesciunt minima! Voluptas impedit voluptates amet dolores debitis labore asperiores quis libero est magnam voluptatum alias praesentium magni deserunt beatae optio quam itaque!</span></p>
                <p class = "panelContent"><span>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Ea illum magni error enim labore facere dolore obcaecati voluptate inventore nemo. Dolorum ipsam fuga nesciunt eos incidunt eum beatae quisquam enim.</span><span>Veniam velit quibusdam pariatur et autem veritatis nesciunt minima! Voluptas impedit voluptates amet dolores debitis labore asperiores quis libero est magnam voluptatum alias praesentium magni deserunt beatae optio quam itaque!</span></p>
    </div>
        <div class="panel" id="panel2">
      <h1 class = "panelContent">Details</h1>
      <p class = "panelContent"><span>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Ea illum magni error enim labore facere dolore obcaecati voluptate inventore nemo. Dolorum ipsam fuga nesciunt eos incidunt eum beatae quisquam enim.</span><span>Veniam velit quibusdam pariatur et autem veritatis nesciunt minima! Voluptas impedit voluptates amet dolores debitis labore asperiores quis libero est magnam voluptatum alias praesentium magni deserunt beatae optio quam itaque!</span></p>
    </div>
      <div class="panel" id="panel3">
      <h1 class = "panelContent">Contact Us</h1>
      <p class = "panelContent"><span>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Ea illum magni error enim labore facere dolore obcaecati voluptate inventore nemo. Dolorum ipsam fuga nesciunt eos incidunt eum beatae quisquam enim.</span><span>Veniam velit quibusdam pariatur et autem veritatis nesciunt minima! Voluptas impedit voluptates amet dolores debitis labore asperiores quis libero est magnam voluptatum alias praesentium magni deserunt beatae optio quam itaque!</span></p>
    </div>
  </div>
</div>

The CSS from codePen is SCSS code. To help make this a bit easier to follow, I’ve used an Online SCSS Compiler to convert it, and have slightly tweaked the colors by giving them proper names. While I couldn’t find close enough CSS-color-names, I’ve used the HTML CSS Color Picker to find matching colors with more meaningful names.

These colors are:

Here’s the CSS code that we’ll be starting with.

.tabbedPanels {
    width: 75%;
    margin: 10px auto;
}
@media only screen and (max-width: 700px) {
    .tabbedPanels {
        width: 90%;
    }
}
.tabs {
    margin: 0;
    padding: 0;
}
.tabs li {
    list-style-type: none;
    float: left;
    text-align: center;
}
.inactive {
    position: relative;
    top: 0;
}
.tabs a {
    display: block;
    text-decoration: none;
    padding: 10px 15px;
    width: 8rem;
    color: black;
    border-radius: 10px 10px 0 0;
    font-family: 'Raleway';
    font-weight: 700;
    font-size: 1.2rem;
    color: white;
    letter-spacing: 2px;
}
@media only screen and (max-width: 700px) {
    .tabs a {
        width: 8rem;
        padding: 10px 12px;
    }
}
@media only screen and (max-width: 500px) {
    .tabs a {
        letter-spacing: 0;
        width: 7rem;
    }
}
.tabs a.active {
    border-radius: 10px 10px 0 0;
    position: relative;
    top: 1px;
    z-index: 100;
}
.tabOne {
    background-color: #4498c6; /* Curious Blue */
}
.tabTwo {
    background-color: #296586; /* Bahamas Blue */
}
.tabThree {
    background-color: #1d475f; /* Astronaut Blue */
}
.panel {
    width: 85%;
    margin: 1rem auto;
    background-color: white;
    border-radius: 20px;
    padding: 20px;
}
.panelContainer {
    clear: left;
    padding: 20px;
    background-color: #4498c6; /* Curious Blue */
    border-radius: 0 20px 20px 20px;
}
.panelContent {
    line-height: 1.5;
    font-family: Raleway;
    padding: 0 1rem;
    font-size: 1.2rem;
}
h1.panelContent {
    font-size: 2.2rem;
}
@media only screen and (max-width: 700px) {
    html {
        font-size: 14px;
    }
}
@media only screen and (max-width: 450px) {
    html {
        font-size: 12px;
    }
}

And lastly, the jQuery code that we’re starting with is:

  $('.tabs a').click(function(){
  $this = $(this);

  $('.panel').hide();
  $('.tabs').removeClass('active').addClass('inactive');
  $this.addClass('active').blur();
  
  var panelContainerColor = $this.css('background-color');

  $('.panelContainer').css({backgroundColor: panelContainerColor});
  
  var panel = $this.attr('href');
  
  $(panel).fadeIn(350);
  
  return false;
 
});//end click

$('.tabs li:first a').click();

That’s the initial code that we’re working with from the tabbed panel on Codepen, and will convert to remove all jQuery code.

Next steps

It helps when the code is easy to work with and modify, so next up is tests and linting.
Then we divide up the code to make it easier to convert with fewer mistakes and errors.

3 Likes
#2

Sorry, but I don’t understand this thread unless you are going to do a follow up on it? My best piece of advice for people learning javascript is to learn vanilla javascript instead of jQuery. I had a college instructor teach of javascript by showing a little vanilla javascrit then switching over to jQuery. That was a big mistake on my part. Then you’ll never have to learn how to convert jQuery to javascript or be able to convert jQuery easier.

#3

Paul rarely does single post pieces of this kind. I suspect more will be along very shortly.

3 Likes
#4

This is Part 2 of a many post series. In this post I attempt to convert code and learn that tests are needed. Actually converting jQuery to vanilla JavaScript will happen from around Part 4.

I did start to convert jQuery code without tests, but when making a few conversions to the code I found a subtle bug in the tabs, that is in the initial code too. The currently active tab is slightly shorter than the other tabs, and the bug is that an active tab remains shorter when it’s no longer active instead of returning back to its initial size.

I was going to just fix the original code and carry on, but . . .

Strictly speaking you’re supposed to create tests to ensure that the expected behaviour occurs, and that it doesn’t change as you convert the code.

/me cogitates, thinking about things.
time passes
Oh all right. kick aimlessly at stones on ground - I’ll write some tests.

The reason for my hesitation is that it’s always harder to write tests after the code exists, and the motivation really isn’t there because the code is already working.

However, I have better motivation now because I found a fault that already exists in the original code, and the tests will ensure that as I convert code, that it continues to behave exactly as it already does. Tests are a reliable way to know that the code properly behaves, and gives instant feedback when it doesn’t.

Tests for the code

I’ve used embedded Mocha+Chai for the tests, where I have a mocha div at the top of the page for showing test results, use mocha styles and mocha+chai script code, and of course the tests too.

<head>
    ...
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="css/mocha.min.css">
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="css/style.css">
</head>
<body>
    <div id="mocha"></div>
    <div id="tabbedpanels">
        ...
    </div>
    <script src="js/jquery.min.js"></script>
    <script src="js/script.js"></script>
    <script src="js/mocha.min.js"></script>
    <script src="js/chai.min.js"></script>
    <script src="js/tests.js"></script>
</body>

The basic setup for doing the tests is to use bdd (behaviour driven development), which gives us easy access to the describe and it functions. Tests are put in the describe section of code.

tests.js

mocha.setup("bdd");
const expect = chai.expect;
describe("tab tests", function () {
    it("initial test", function () {
        expect(true).to.be.true;
    });
});

mocha.run();

It always helps to start with a simple test to begin with, to check that everything is plumbed together properly. On seeing that the test successfully passes, I can delete that initial test and then put in a proper test.

Investigating the bug

The error in the initial code is to do with the active tab. The active tab is visually shorter by one pixel than the remaining tabs. When a tab is no longer active it should return to being taller, but it currently doesn’t.

Investing the HTML code, I notice that the class names on the tab are responsible for the problem.

  • before selected: “inactive”
  • when selected: “inactive active”
  • other selected: “inactive active”

A tab shouldn’t remain active when some other tab is selected.

I’m now tempted to write a test to find this bug, and fix the code, but I won’t know if fixing this will cause other things to break. Before touching any code, I need to have tests in place to confirm that everything that currently works, remains working.

Creating tests

I will spare you the details of creating the tests. Basically, I want to test for two types of things, the starting state of the page and how things look when it’s first loaded, and for what happens when another tab is clicked.

describe("Tab tests", function () {
    function getBackgroundColor(el) {
        const styles = window.getComputedStyle(el);
        return styles.backgroundColor;
    }
    let tabs, tab1, tab2, tab3;
    beforeEach(function () {
        tabs = document.querySelectorAll(".tabs a");
        tab1 = tabs[0];
        tab2 = tabs[1];
        tab3 = tabs[2];
    });
    describe("Starting state", function () {
        it("has an active first tab", function () {
            expect(tab1.classList.contains("active")).to.equal(true);
        });
        it("has an inactive second tab", function () {
            expect(tab2.classList.contains("active")).to.equal(false);
        });
        it("has inactive second and third tabs", function () {
            expect(tab2.classList.contains("active")).to.equal(false);
            expect(tab3.classList.contains("active")).to.equal(false);
        });
        it("has a different background color for second tab", function () {
            const backgroundColor1 = getBackgroundColor(tab1);
            const backgroundColor2 = getBackgroundColor(tab2);
            expect(backgroundColor1).to.not.equal(backgroundColor2);
        });
        it("has panel matching first tab background color", function () {
            const panel = document.querySelector(".panelContainer");
            const tabBackground = getBackgroundColor(tab1);
            const panelBackground = getBackgroundColor(panel);
            expect(panelBackground).to.equal(tabBackground);
        });
    });
    describe("Going from first tab to second tab", function () {
        beforeEach(function () {
            tab1.click();
        });
        it("has an active second tab", function () {
            expect(tab1.classList.contains("active")).to.be.true;
            expect(tab2.classList.contains("active")).to.be.false;
            tab2.click();
            expect(tab2.classList.contains("active")).to.be.true;
        });
        it("changes panel background color when changing tabs", function () {
            const tabBackground1 = getBackgroundColor(tab1);
            const tabBackground2 = getBackgroundColor(tab2);
            const panel = document.querySelector(".panelContainer");
            const panelBackgroundBefore = getBackgroundColor(panel);
            expect(panelBackgroundBefore).to.equal(tabBackground1);
            tab2.click();
            const panelBackgroundAfter = getBackgroundColor(panel);
            expect(panelBackgroundBefore).to.not.equal(panelBackgroundAfter);
            expect(panelBackgroundAfter).to.equal(tabBackground2);
        });
        after(function () {
            // reset after tests so that first tab is selected
            tab1.click();
        });
    });
});

Those tests check that everything important is working. I have them automatically running too by using live-server so that I can splitscreen things, with the code on the left side of the screen, and the webpage open on the right half of the screen. Using live-server ensures that the webpage automatically refreshes itself causing the tests to run again whenever a file is changed.

None of those tests yet deal with the bug, that’s to come in my next post.

Next Steps

There are now checks and balances in place to help us rapidly learn if we break things when updating the code.

The plan for the next posts is:

  • fix the error in the initial code
  • lint the code to give us a good starting point for conversion
  • divide up the code to make it easier to convert
  • convert jQuery to vanilla javascript
2 Likes
#5

Part 3 of converting jQuery to vanilla JavaScript is all about cleaning up problems with the existing code, before doing the convertion.

Fixing the inactive tabs bug

Now that we have tests that warn us when the tabs code stops doing what is expected, I can add a test for the tabs bug that I found. The test expects that an inactive tab no longer has the active class.

describe("tab tests", function () {
    const tabs = document.querySelectorAll(".tabs a");
    it("Fix: Inactive tab shouldn't remain active", function () {
        const tab1 = tabs[0];
        const tab2 = tabs[1];
        tab2.click();
        expect(tab1.classList.contains("active")).to.be.false;
    });
});

That results in a failed test, which is excellent for I know that it’s found the problem that I want to fix.

Looking at the code I see that the inactive class and the active one are removed from the tabs container, yet active is added to separate tab anchors.

That needs to occur commonly to the same things. I’m going update the code so that it’s anchors within the tabs container that have the class removed.

$('.tabs a').click(function(){
    $this = $(this);
   
    $('.panel').hide();
    // $('.tabs').removeClass('active').addClass('inactive');
    $('.tabs a').removeClass('active').addClass('inactive');
    $this.addClass('active').blur();

Doing that causes the broken test to work, and a manual test of the tabs confirms that they now work properly, where the active tab is shorter than the other inactive tabs.

Linting the code

Now that the code is correctly working, it helps to clean the code, making it easier to work with that code when we convert jQuery to vanilla JavaScript.

Using JSLint to lint the code, we see that the first warning is about $.

Undeclared ‘$’.

Normally with jQuery it should only be the jQuery variable that’s first used, with $ being made available via a DOM-is-ready function.

jQuery(function domIsReady($) {
  $('.tabs a').click(function(){
    ...
  });

  $('.tabs li:first a').click();
});

That’s better written, but it causes test issues. We need to temporarily delay the tests until after the domIsReady has occurred.

A simple way of doing that is to delay the running of the tests for a small period of time:

setTimeout(function () {
    mocha.run();
}, 100);

Which we can undo when all jQuery is removed from the code.

The next lint problem is about jQuery.

Undeclared ‘jQuery’.

We have reduced many $ problems to just a single jQuery problem. It’s appropriate to tell JSLint that jQuery is a global variable, so we’ll add jQuery to the Global Variables section near the bottom of the linting page.

The next warning is about formatting.

Use double quotes, not single quotes.

Code linters are designed to enforce standards. In this case it’s using double quotes instead of single quotes.

While it is possible to replace them one by one when the linter complains about them, it’s a lot more efficient to work through all of the code and fix what’s being warned about all at the same time.

So, we should make all of those quote replacements in the code.

For example:

jQuery(function domIsReady($) {
  $(".tabs a").click(function(){
    $this = $(this);
   
    $(".panel").hide();
    $(".tabs a").removeClass("active").addClass("inactive");
    $this.addClass("active").blur();
    ...

Undeclared ‘$this’.

Currently the $this variable is a global variable. We should fix that by using the var declaration instead.

    // $this = $(this);
    var $this = $(this);

Also, $this and this are extremely bad names, because they tell you nothing about what’s happening. We’ll come to that later.

Unexpected ‘this’.

Ahh, we won’t come to it later, we’ll come to it now.

The this keyword should be replaced with something more meaningful.

  $(".tabs a").click(function(){
    var $this = $(this);

Instead of using this, we can add a function parameter of evt for the event object. The this keyword here refers to the element that was clicked on, so let’s make that more explicit by using evt.target.

  // $(".tabs a").click(function(){
  $(".tabs a").click(function(evt){
    // var $this = $(this);
    var $this = $(evt.target);

This is also a good time to rename $this to something else more meaningful too, such as $tab where the dollar symbol tells us that it’s a jQuery object.

    // var $this = $(evt.target);
    var $tab = $(evt.target);
    ...
    // $this.addClass("active").blur();
    $tab.addClass("active").blur();
    ...
    // var panelContainerColor = $this.css("background-color");
    var panelContainerColor = $tab.css("background-color");
    ...
    // var panel = $this.attr("href");
    var panel = $tab.attr("href");

It’s used in a lot of places, and is now much easier to understand now that we have a clear context for what is being worked with.

Unexpected trailing space.

We are going to get lots of warnings about formatting issues, such as spacing and indenting of code.

All of those problems are easily taken care of at the same time using the Online JavaScript Beautifier.

This is also a good time to check the horizontal line breaks, and group things together more appropriately.

jQuery(function domIsReady($) {
    $(".tabs a").click(function(evt) {
        var $tab = $(evt.target);
        $(".panel").hide();
        $(".tabs a").removeClass("active").addClass("inactive");
        $tab.addClass("active").blur();
        var panelContainerColor = $tab.css("background-color");
        $(".panelContainer").css({
            backgroundColor: panelContainerColor
        });
        var panel = $tab.attr("href");
        $(panel).fadeIn(350);
        return false;
    }); //end click

    $(".tabs li:first a").click();
});

Expected one space between ‘function’ and ‘(’.

This warning occurs because the beautifer formats anonymous functions differently than named functions.

It’s a good time to consider if we really want anonymous functions. Normally we don’t because naming them gives big benefits when exploring the code and understanding the Call Stack.

In this case, the click function has a good standard name we can give it, of tabClickHandler.

    // $(".tabs a").click(function(evt) {
    $(".tabs a").click(function tabClickHandler(evt) {

End of linting

The code is all linted now, and copying the linted code back to our code example, the tests all correctly pass telling us that nothing has broken the code.

The code is in a good state now for us to go ahead with converting jQuery to vanilla JavaScript.

We have used a test to ensure that a problem is fixed, and have linted the code to help make it easier to work with.

Takeaway message: Ensure that tests are in place before you change anything.

Next steps

We are now in a good place to finally convert jQuery code to vanilla JavaScript, which we’ll start doing in my next post.

3 Likes
#6

Part 4 of converting jQuery to vanilla JavaScript is where we fix an animation issue, and use a linting tool to help guide our conversions.

While writing up the next part on a different computer, I found there was a problem between the fadein and the tests, so I’ll convert the fadein animation first before moving on to the rest of the code.

Converting fadein

$(panel).fadeIn(350);

You’d think that this is tough to convert, but it’s easy. We just won’t use javascript for it. :slight_smile:

Instead, CSS does the job very well with animations.

.fade-in {
    opacity: 1;
    animation-name: fadeInOpacity;
    animation-timing-function: ease-in;
    animation-duration: 350ms;
}
@keyframes fadeInOpacity {
    0% {
        opacity: 0;
    }
    100% {
        opacity: 1;
    }
}

We can now replace the jQuery fadein with adding a “fade-in” class to the element.

        // $(panel).fadeIn(350);
        $(panel).show();
        $(panel)[0].classList.add("fade-in");

And the fadein now works fully using CSS to achieve it instead.

The tests that we had now return back to working too. It’s amazing how changing machines causes different problems to occur, but the issue that revealed itself has now been dealt with.

Cleaning up comments

While converting the fade in, I noticed that a comment occurs in the code marking the end of the click event function.

    $(".tabs a").click(function tabClickHandler(evt) {
        var $tab = $(evt.target);
        ...
        return false;
    }); //end click

When seeing comments, I try to figure out if I can improve the code so that the comments aren’t needed.

Striving to remove all comments isn’t the goal, for some are useful. With this one though the code benefits from a slight modification.

There is a common way of structuring code where all of the event handlers are assigned at the end of the code. Thanks to the linting we have already given the function a meaningful name, so we can just move the function out, leaving the event handler below it.

    function tabClickHandler(evt) {
        var $tab = $(evt.target);
        ...
        return false;
    }
    $(".tabs a").click(tabClickHandler); //end click

That end click comment no longer needs to be there, because the function already states that it’s a click function, and the click handler below the function tells us that the click handler is being used too. It’s a good time now to remove that comment.

    // $(".tabs a").click(tabClickHandler); //end click
    $(".tabs a").click(tabClickHandler);

This is when I would normally separate the tabClickHandler code into separate functions. It’s normally easy to tell when a function is doing several different types of things.

In this case, the tabClickHandler function is doing these three things:

  • setting tabs active/inactive
  • changing the panel background color
  • fading in the panel

That could be a separate function for each of them, but I’ll hold off on doing that until the converted code demands that this occurs.

Converting domIsReady

The code using domIsReady is our first target. As the code is running from the end of the body, we don’t need to wait because the DOM is already ready, and can instead replace it with an IIFE (immediately invoked function expression) which helps to protect the rest of the page from our code’s variables and functions.

// jQuery(function domIsReady($) {
(function iife() {
    ...
// });
}());

The tests reassure us that the code still works and does everything that it needs to do.

I’m also going to try and simplify this for me, by using JSLint to tell me about the next thing that needs to be done.

Undeclared ‘$’. (target element)

        var $tab = $(evt.target);

After having removed the domIsReady part of code, the dollar symbol needs to be fixed. Good, that’s some jQuery and we’re wanting to remove all of it.

In this case, we can just assign evt.target without the jQuery wrapper. But, it’s just a normal element, not a jQuery element so the $tab isn’t suitable either, and should be renamed to just tab.

        // var $tab = $(evt.target);
        var tab = evt.target;

That causes the tests to fail. So wherever we have tab in the code, we should replace it with (tab) instead.

If we want to go really slow and careful about this, we can use the linter to tell us about each $tab that’s causing trouble.

        // $tab.addClass("active").blur();
        $(tab).addClass("active").blur();
        ...
        // var panelContainerColor = $tab.css("background-color");
        var panelContainerColor = $(tab).css("background-color");
        ...
        // var panel = $tab.attr("href");
        var panel = $(tab).attr("href");
        ...
        // var panel = $tab.attr("href");
        var panel = $(tab).attr("href");

And the code goes back to working.

Undeclared ‘$’. (hide panel)

        $(".panel").hide();

The usual way to hide an element is to use a classname that sets the display to none, but the fadein animation is likely to then have trouble.

We can use document.querySelector for the dollar symbol, and just set the style to display: none. We should though leave a note to come and revisit this later for a potentially better way after the conversion.

        // $(".panel").hide();
        // TODO: Don't touch style and try to use classname instead
        document.querySelector(".panel").style = "display: none";

The tabs still work, but the linter warns that document is undeclared. At the bottom of the JSLint linting page we can tell JSLint to assume that we’re using a browser, and the document variables no longer cause complaints.

Assume...
  [ ] in development
  [✓] a browser

The linter does though say that TODO should be taken care of. I’ll start the next post by fixing that instead of letting it wait. It’s better to fix that early than leave it to possibly go ignored, and we can keep things nice and clean as we go.

Next steps

We are partway through the conversion of jQuery to vanilla JavaScript. The tests have helped us to ensure that the code remains fully working throughout the conversion, and we are using JSLint to help direct us to the next thing that needs fixing.

After all, using tools like that to do some of the thinking for us helps to free up some cognitive load, letting us think more clearly about what we’re working on instead.

Next up we will:

  • use a classname to hide the panel
  • carry on linting to prompt us about the next thing to convert
2 Likes
#7

In post 5 we check over the work from the previous post,

Fixing a display problem

I noticed that the test page fails to work properly because we were only hiding one of the panels. That’s going to lead us in to fixing some HTML trouble from the initial page, and fixing up the showing/hiding of the panels.

In the previous post I was hiding only one panel.

        document.querySelector(".panel").style = "display: none";

There isn’t only one panel though. There are several of them

        const panels = document.querySelectorAll(".panel");
        panels.forEach(function (panel) {
            panel.style = "display: none";
        });

And everything is now working again.

It’s now time to use classname to hide elements, instead of styles.

Hiding elements using class

We will use this CSS to help us hide elements.

.hide {
    display: none;
}

Let’s remove the code that hides and shows panels, so that we can more easily tell what needs to be done.

            // panel.style = "display: none";
        ...
        // $(panel).show();

That causes all of the panels to be shown, and strangely enough the test is still happy with that. That gives us good direction that we need to update the tests.

Fixing another bug from the original code

Even worse, I see that we have a duplicate “Details” panel. The HTML code incorrectly has two panel2 sections, so one of those must be removed.

      <div class="panel" id="panel2">
        <h1 class = "panelContent">Details</h1>
        <p class = "panelContent"><span>Lorem ipsum ...</span></p>
        <p class = "panelContent"><span>Lorem ipsum ...</span></p>
      </div>
      <!-- <div class="panel" id="panel2">
        <h1 class = "panelContent">Details</h1>
        <p class = "panelContent"><span>Lorem ipsum ...</span></p>
      </div> -->

Test for desired starting state

Now that we’re starting with the right number of panels, we can add tests for what we want to occur.

We want the test to complain when inappropriate panels remain visible, and can use getComputedStyle which works regardless of whether styles or classes control things.

First I’ll do a confirmation test that the first panel is visible when the page first loads:

    describe("Starting state", function () {
        ...
        it("has a visible first panel", function () {
            const panel = document.querySelector(".panel");
            const styles = window.getComputedStyle(panel);
            const display = styles.display;
            expect(display).to.equal("block");
        });
        ...
    });

And there’s a similar set of code to check that the second and third panels are not visible.

    describe("Starting state", function () {
        ...
        it("doesn't have a visible second panel", function () {
            const panel = document.querySelector(".panel");
            const styles = window.getComputedStyle(panel);
            const display = styles.display;
            expect(display).to.equal("none");
        });
        ...
    });

That causes the test to break. Because a test currently fails, we want to get it passing in the simplest way possible. There are better ways to achieve what we’re doing, but that must wait until we first have all the tests working.

In this case we just add a hide class to the second panel element.

        panels.forEach(function (panel) {
            // panel.style = "display: none";
        });
        panels[1].classList.add("hide");

That’s good and working.

Hiding all but the first panel

We now want all of the panels to be hidden, except for the first one.

Instead of duplicating even more test code for the third panel, it’s better to move the code to a separate function,and call that instead.

    function isVisible(panelId) {
        const panel = document.querySelector("#" + panelId);
        const styles = window.getComputedStyle(panel);
        return styles.display === "block";
    }
    ...
        it("has a visible first panel", function () {
            expect(isVisible("panel1")).to.be.true;
        });
        it("has a hidden second panel", function () {
            expect(isVisible("panel2")).to.be.false;
        });
        it("has a hidden third panel", function () {
            expect(isVisible("panel3")).to.be.false;
        });

The tests still work for the first and second panel, and we have a new failing test for the third and last panel.

Let’s do a simple thing to make that pass, by adding a last line:

        panels.forEach(function (panel) {
            // panel.style = "display: none";
        });
        panels[1].classList.add("hide");
        panels[2].classList.add("hide");

And we now have enough information to justify putting that into a loop.

        panels.forEach(function (panel) {
            panel.classList.add("hide");
        });

But the first panel is also hidden, so we can temporarily remove it from the first panel.

        panels.forEach(function (panel) {
            panel.classList.add("hide");
        });
        panels[0].classList.remove("hide");

And a better place for that remove code is down with the panel fadein code.

        panels.forEach(function (panel) {
            panel.classList.add("hide");
        });
        // panels[0].classList.remove("hide");
        ...
        var panel = $(tab).attr("href");
        panels[0].classList.remove("hide");
        $(panel)[0].classList.add("fade-in");

And we can even change panels[0] to be more consistent with the existing $(panel)[0] notation:

        var panel = $(tab).attr("href");
        // panels[0].classList.remove("hide");
        $(panel)[0].classList.remove("hide");
        $(panel)[0].classList.add("fade-in");

That’s a bit cleaner, and it causes the panels to all properly work too.

The current state of the code

That’s some good progress on things today.

The updated HTML code is:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
  <meta charset="UTF-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
  <title>Document</title>
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="css/mocha.min.css">
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="css/style.css">
</head>
<body>
  <div id="mocha"></div>
  <div class="tabbedPanels">
    <ul class="tabs">
      <li><a href="#panel1" class = "tabOne">About</a></li>
      <li><a href="#panel2" class = "tabTwo inactive">Details</a></li>
      <li><a href="#panel3" class = "tabThree inactive">Contact Us</a></li>
    </ul>
    <div class="panelContainer">
      <div class="panel" id="panel1">
        <h1 class = "panelContent">About</h1>
        <p class = "panelContent"><span>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Ea illum magni error enim labore facere dolore obcaecati voluptate inventore nemo. Dolorum ipsam fuga nesciunt eos incidunt eum beatae quisquam enim.</span><span>Veniam velit quibusdam pariatur et autem veritatis nesciunt minima! Voluptas impedit voluptates amet dolores debitis labore asperiores quis libero est magnam voluptatum alias praesentium magni deserunt beatae optio quam itaque!</span></p>
        
      </div>
      <div class="panel" id="panel2">
        <h1 class = "panelContent">Details</h1>
        <p class = "panelContent"><span>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Ea illum magni error enim labore facere dolore obcaecati voluptate inventore nemo. Dolorum ipsam fuga nesciunt eos incidunt eum beatae quisquam enim.</span><span>Veniam velit quibusdam pariatur et autem veritatis nesciunt minima! Voluptas impedit voluptates amet dolores debitis labore asperiores quis libero est magnam voluptatum alias praesentium magni deserunt beatae optio quam itaque!</span></p>
        <p class = "panelContent"><span>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Ea illum magni error enim labore facere dolore obcaecati voluptate inventore nemo. Dolorum ipsam fuga nesciunt eos incidunt eum beatae quisquam enim.</span><span>Veniam velit quibusdam pariatur et autem veritatis nesciunt minima! Voluptas impedit voluptates amet dolores debitis labore asperiores quis libero est magnam voluptatum alias praesentium magni deserunt beatae optio quam itaque!</span></p>
      </div>
      <div class="panel" id="panel3">
        <h1 class = "panelContent">Contact Us</h1>
        <p class = "panelContent"><span>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Ea illum magni error enim labore facere dolore obcaecati voluptate inventore nemo. Dolorum ipsam fuga nesciunt eos incidunt eum beatae quisquam enim.</span><span>Veniam velit quibusdam pariatur et autem veritatis nesciunt minima! Voluptas impedit voluptates amet dolores debitis labore asperiores quis libero est magnam voluptatum alias praesentium magni deserunt beatae optio quam itaque!</span></p>
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>
  <script src="js/jquery.min.js"></script>
  <script src="js/script.js"></script>
  <script src="js/mocha.min.js"></script>
  <script src="js/chai.min.js"></script>
  <script src="js/tests.js"></script>
</body>
</html>

The updated css code is:

.tabbedPanels {
	width: 75%;
	margin: 10px auto;
}

@media only screen and (max-width: 700px) {
	.tabbedPanels {
		width: 90%;
	}
}

.tabs {
	margin: 0;
	padding: 0;
}

.tabs li {
	list-style-type: none;
	float: left;
	text-align: center;
}

.inactive {
	position: relative;
	top: 0;
}

.tabs a {
	display: block;
	text-decoration: none;
	padding: 10px 15px;
	box-sixing: border-box;
	width: 8rem;
	color: black;
	border-radius: 10px 10px 0 0;
	font-family: 'Raleway';
	font-weight: 700;
	font-size: 1.2rem;
	color: white;
	letter-spacing: 2px;
}

@media only screen and (max-width: 700px) {
	.tabs a {
		width: 8rem;
		padding: 10px 12px;
	}
}

@media only screen and (max-width: 700px) and (max-width: 500px) {
	.tabs a {
		letter-spacing: 0;
		width: 7rem;
	}
}

.tabs a.active {
	border-radius: 10px 10px 0 0;
	position: relative;
	top: 1px;
	z-index: 100;
}

.tabOne {
	background-color: #3D85B8; /*Curious Blue */
}

.tabTwo {
	background-color: #2B5B82; /* Bahamas Blue */
}

.tabThree {
	background-color: #214559; /* Astronaut Blue */
}

.panel {
	width: 85%;
	margin: 1rem auto;
	background-color: white;
	border-radius: 20px;
	padding: 20px;
}

.panelContainer {
	clear: left;
	padding: 20px;
	background-color: #3D85B8; /*Curious Blue */
	border-radius: 0 20px 20px 20px;
}

.panelContent {
	line-height: 1.5;
	font-family: Raleway;
	padding: 0 1rem;
	font-size: 1.2rem;
}

h1.panelContent {
	font-size: 2.2rem;
}

@media only screen and (max-width: 700px) {
	html {
		font-size: 14px;
	}
}

@media only screen and (max-width: 700px) and (max-width: 450px) {
	html {
		font-size: 12px;
	}
}

.fade-in {
	opacity: 1;
	animation-name: fadeInOpacity;
	animation-timing-function: ease-in;
	animation-duration: 350ms;
}

@keyframes fadeInOpacity {
	0% {
		opacity: 0;
	}
	100% {
		opacity: 1;
	}
}

.hide {
	display: none;
}

The updated tests are:

mocha.setup("bdd");
const expect = chai.expect;

describe("Tab tests", function () {
    function isVisible(panelId) {
        const panel = document.querySelector("#" + panelId);
        const styles = window.getComputedStyle(panel);
        return styles.display === "block";
    }
    function getBackgroundColor(el) {
        const styles = window.getComputedStyle(el);
        return styles.backgroundColor;
    }

    const tabs = document.querySelectorAll(".tabs a");
    let tab1;
    let tab2;
    let tab3;

    beforeEach(function () {
        tab1 = tabs[0];
        tab2 = tabs[1];
        tab3 = tabs[2];
    });
    describe("Starting state", function () {
        it("has an active first tab", function () {
            expect(tab1.classList.contains("active")).to.equal(true);
        });
        it("has an inactive second tab", function () {
            expect(tab2.classList.contains("active")).to.equal(false);
        });
        it("has inactive second and third tabs", function () {
            expect(tab2.classList.contains("active")).to.equal(false);
            expect(tab3.classList.contains("active")).to.equal(false);
        });
        it("has a visible first panel", function () {
            expect(isVisible("panel1")).to.be.true;
        });
        it("has a hidden second panel", function () {
            expect(isVisible("panel2")).to.be.false;
        });
        it("has a hidden third panel", function () {
            expect(isVisible("panel3")).to.be.false;
        });
        it("has a different background color for second tab", function () {document.querySelector(".panel");
            const backgroundColor1 = getBackgroundColor(tab1);
            const backgroundColor2 = getBackgroundColor(tab2);
            expect(backgroundColor1).to.not.equal(backgroundColor2);
        });
        it("has panel matching first tab background color", function () {
            const panel = document.querySelector(".panelContainer");
            const tabBackground = getBackgroundColor(tab1);
            const panelBackground = getBackgroundColor(panel);
            expect(panelBackground).to.equal(tabBackground);
        });
    });
    describe("Going from first tab to second tab", function () {
        beforeEach(function () {
            tab1.click();
        });
        it("has an active second tab", function () {
            expect(tab1.classList.contains("active")).to.be.true;
            expect(tab2.classList.contains("active")).to.be.false;
            tab2.click();
            expect(tab2.classList.contains("active")).to.be.true;
        });
        it("Fix: Inactive tab shouldn't remain active", function () {
            tab2.click();
            expect(tab1.classList.contains("active")).to.be.false;
        });    
        it("changes panel background color when changing tabs", function () {
            const tabBackground1 = getBackgroundColor(tab1);
            const tabBackground2 = getBackgroundColor(tab2);
            const panel = document.querySelector(".panelContainer");
            const panelBackgroundBefore = getBackgroundColor(panel);

            expect(panelBackgroundBefore).to.equal(tabBackground1);
            tab2.click();

            const panelBackgroundAfter = getBackgroundColor(panel);
            expect(panelBackgroundBefore).to.not.equal(panelBackgroundAfter);
            expect(panelBackgroundAfter).to.equal(tabBackground2);
        });
        after(function () {
            // reset after tests so that first tab is selected
            tab1.click();
        });
    });
});

setTimeout(function () {
    mocha.run();
}, 100);

And the updated scripting code is:

(function iife() {
    function tabClickHandler(evt) {
        var tab = evt.target;
        
        const panels = document.querySelectorAll(".panel");
        panels.forEach(function (panel) {
            panel.classList.add("hide");
        });
        $(".tabs a").removeClass("active").addClass("inactive");
        $(tab).addClass("active").blur();
        
        var panelContainerColor = $(tab).css("background-color");
        $(".panelContainer").css({
            backgroundColor: panelContainerColor
        });
        
        var panel = $(tab).attr("href");
        $(panel)[0].classList.remove("hide");
        $(panel)[0].classList.add("fade-in");
        
        return false;
    }
    $(".tabs a").click(tabClickHandler);
    
    $(".tabs li:first a").click();
}());

Next steps

We still have a fair way to go, but now that elements aren’t being messed with as much by fading and show/hide code, it’s going to be an easier path from here to finish the task of converting jQuery to vanilla JavaScript.

I would have been lost without the tests. They’ve helped to assure me that everything works properly, and JSLint gives me good direction about the next code to work on.

Speaking of which, in the next post we will next be working on the active/inactive sections of code.