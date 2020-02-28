Converting jQuery to vanilla JavaScript, a step by step guide

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: We are now in a good place to finally convert jQuery code to vanilla JavaScript, which we’ll start doing in my next post.

Part 4 of converting jQuery to vanilla JavaScript is where we fix an animation issue, and use a linting tool to help guide our conversions.

While writing up the next part on a different computer, I found there was a problem between the fadein and the tests, so I’ll convert the fadein animation first before moving on to the rest of the code.

Converting fadein

$(panel).fadeIn(350);

You’d think that this is tough to convert, but it’s easy. We just won’t use javascript for it.

Instead, CSS does the job very well with animations.

.fade-in { opacity: 1; animation-name: fadeInOpacity; animation-timing-function: ease-in; animation-duration: 350ms; } @keyframes fadeInOpacity { 0% { opacity: 0; } 100% { opacity: 1; } }

We can now replace the jQuery fadein with adding a “fade-in” class to the element.

// $(panel).fadeIn(350); $(panel).show(); $(panel)[0].classList.add("fade-in");

And the fadein now works fully using CSS to achieve it instead.

The tests that we had now return back to working too. It’s amazing how changing machines causes different problems to occur, but the issue that revealed itself has now been dealt with.

Cleaning up comments

While converting the fade in, I noticed that a comment occurs in the code marking the end of the click event function.

$(".tabs a").click(function tabClickHandler(evt) { var $tab = $(evt.target); ... return false; }); //end click

When seeing comments, I try to figure out if I can improve the code so that the comments aren’t needed.

Striving to remove all comments isn’t the goal, for some are useful. With this one though the code benefits from a slight modification.

There is a common way of structuring code where all of the event handlers are assigned at the end of the code. Thanks to the linting we have already given the function a meaningful name, so we can just move the function out, leaving the event handler below it.

function tabClickHandler(evt) { var $tab = $(evt.target); ... return false; } $(".tabs a").click(tabClickHandler); //end click

That end click comment no longer needs to be there, because the function already states that it’s a click function, and the click handler below the function tells us that the click handler is being used too. It’s a good time now to remove that comment.

// $(".tabs a").click(tabClickHandler); //end click $(".tabs a").click(tabClickHandler);

This is when I would normally separate the tabClickHandler code into separate functions. It’s normally easy to tell when a function is doing several different types of things.

In this case, the tabClickHandler function is doing these three things:

setting tabs active/inactive

changing the panel background color

fading in the panel

That could be a separate function for each of them, but I’ll hold off on doing that until the converted code demands that this occurs.

Converting domIsReady

The code using domIsReady is our first target. As the code is running from the end of the body, we don’t need to wait because the DOM is already ready, and can instead replace it with an IIFE (immediately invoked function expression) which helps to protect the rest of the page from our code’s variables and functions.

// jQuery(function domIsReady($) { (function iife() { ... // }); }());

The tests reassure us that the code still works and does everything that it needs to do.

I’m also going to try and simplify this for me, by using JSLint to tell me about the next thing that needs to be done.

Undeclared ‘$’. (target element)

var $tab = $(evt.target);

After having removed the domIsReady part of code, the dollar symbol needs to be fixed. Good, that’s some jQuery and we’re wanting to remove all of it.

In this case, we can just assign evt.target without the jQuery wrapper. But, it’s just a normal element, not a jQuery element so the $tab isn’t suitable either, and should be renamed to just tab .

// var $tab = $(evt.target); var tab = evt.target;

That causes the tests to fail. So wherever we have tab in the code, we should replace it with (tab) instead.

If we want to go really slow and careful about this, we can use the linter to tell us about each $tab that’s causing trouble.

// $tab.addClass("active").blur(); $(tab).addClass("active").blur(); ... // var panelContainerColor = $tab.css("background-color"); var panelContainerColor = $(tab).css("background-color"); ... // var panel = $tab.attr("href"); var panel = $(tab).attr("href"); ... // var panel = $tab.attr("href"); var panel = $(tab).attr("href");

And the code goes back to working.

Undeclared ‘$’. (hide panel)

$(".panel").hide();

The usual way to hide an element is to use a classname that sets the display to none, but the fadein animation is likely to then have trouble.

We can use document.querySelector for the dollar symbol, and just set the style to display: none . We should though leave a note to come and revisit this later for a potentially better way after the conversion.

// $(".panel").hide(); // TODO: Don't touch style and try to use classname instead document.querySelector(".panel").style = "display: none";

The tabs still work, but the linter warns that document is undeclared. At the bottom of the JSLint linting page we can tell JSLint to assume that we’re using a browser, and the document variables no longer cause complaints.

Assume... [ ] in development [✓] a browser

The linter does though say that TODO should be taken care of. I’ll start the next post by fixing that instead of letting it wait. It’s better to fix that early than leave it to possibly go ignored, and we can keep things nice and clean as we go.

Next steps

We are partway through the conversion of jQuery to vanilla JavaScript. The tests have helped us to ensure that the code remains fully working throughout the conversion, and we are using JSLint to help direct us to the next thing that needs fixing.

After all, using tools like that to do some of the thinking for us helps to free up some cognitive load, letting us think more clearly about what we’re working on instead.

Next up we will: