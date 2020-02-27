Converting jQuery to vanilla JavaScript, a step by step guide

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: There are now checks and balances in place to help us rapidly learn if we break things when updating the code.

Part 3 of converting jQuery to vanilla JavaScript is all about cleaning up problems with the existing code, before doing the convertion.

Fixing the inactive tabs bug

Now that we have tests that warn us when the tabs code stops doing what is expected, I can add a test for the tabs bug that I found. The test expects that an inactive tab no longer has the active class.

describe("tab tests", function () { const tabs = document.querySelectorAll(".tabs a"); it("Fix: Inactive tab shouldn't remain active", function () { const tab1 = tabs[0]; const tab2 = tabs[1]; tab2.click(); expect(tab1.classList.contains("active")).to.be.false; }); });

That results in a failed test, which is excellent for I know that it’s found the problem that I want to fix.

Looking at the code I see that the inactive class and the active one are removed from the tabs container, yet active is added to separate tab anchors.

That needs to occur commonly to the same things. I’m going update the code so that it’s anchors within the tabs container that have the class removed.

$('.tabs a').click(function(){ $this = $(this); $('.panel').hide(); // $('.tabs').removeClass('active').addClass('inactive'); $('.tabs a').removeClass('active').addClass('inactive'); $this.addClass('active').blur();

Doing that causes the broken test to work, and a manual test of the tabs confirms that they now work properly, where the active tab is shorter than the other inactive tabs.

Linting the code

Now that the code is correctly working, it helps to clean the code, making it easier to work with that code when we convert jQuery to vanilla JavaScript.

Using JSLint to lint the code, we see that the first warning is about $.

Undeclared ‘$’.

Normally with jQuery it should only be the jQuery variable that’s first used, with $ being made available via a DOM-is-ready function.

jQuery(function domIsReady($) { $('.tabs a').click(function(){ ... }); $('.tabs li:first a').click(); });

That’s better written, but it causes test issues. We need to temporarily delay the tests until after the domIsReady has occurred.

A simple way of doing that is to delay the running of the tests for a small period of time:

setTimeout(function () { mocha.run(); }, 100);

Which we can undo when all jQuery is removed from the code.

The next lint problem is about jQuery.

Undeclared ‘jQuery’.

We have reduced many $ problems to just a single jQuery problem. It’s appropriate to tell JSLint that jQuery is a global variable, so we’ll add jQuery to the Global Variables section near the bottom of the linting page.

The next warning is about formatting.

Use double quotes, not single quotes.

Code linters are designed to enforce standards. In this case it’s using double quotes instead of single quotes.

While it is possible to replace them one by one when the linter complains about them, it’s a lot more efficient to work through all of the code and fix what’s being warned about all at the same time.

So, we should make all of those quote replacements in the code.

For example:

jQuery(function domIsReady($) { $(".tabs a").click(function(){ $this = $(this); $(".panel").hide(); $(".tabs a").removeClass("active").addClass("inactive"); $this.addClass("active").blur(); ...

Undeclared ‘$this’.

Currently the $this variable is a global variable. We should fix that by using the var declaration instead.

// $this = $(this); var $this = $(this);

Also, $this and this are extremely bad names, because they tell you nothing about what’s happening. We’ll come to that later.

Unexpected ‘this’.

Ahh, we won’t come to it later, we’ll come to it now.

The this keyword should be replaced with something more meaningful.

$(".tabs a").click(function(){ var $this = $(this);

Instead of using this, we can add a function parameter of evt for the event object. The this keyword here refers to the element that was clicked on, so let’s make that more explicit by using evt.target .

// $(".tabs a").click(function(){ $(".tabs a").click(function(evt){ // var $this = $(this); var $this = $(evt.target);

This is also a good time to rename $this to something else more meaningful too, such as $tab where the dollar symbol tells us that it’s a jQuery object.

// var $this = $(evt.target); var $tab = $(evt.target); ... // $this.addClass("active").blur(); $tab.addClass("active").blur(); ... // var panelContainerColor = $this.css("background-color"); var panelContainerColor = $tab.css("background-color"); ... // var panel = $this.attr("href"); var panel = $tab.attr("href");

It’s used in a lot of places, and is now much easier to understand now that we have a clear context for what is being worked with.

Unexpected trailing space.

We are going to get lots of warnings about formatting issues, such as spacing and indenting of code.

All of those problems are easily taken care of at the same time using the Online JavaScript Beautifier.

This is also a good time to check the horizontal line breaks, and group things together more appropriately.

jQuery(function domIsReady($) { $(".tabs a").click(function(evt) { var $tab = $(evt.target); $(".panel").hide(); $(".tabs a").removeClass("active").addClass("inactive"); $tab.addClass("active").blur(); var panelContainerColor = $tab.css("background-color"); $(".panelContainer").css({ backgroundColor: panelContainerColor }); var panel = $tab.attr("href"); $(panel).fadeIn(350); return false; }); //end click $(".tabs li:first a").click(); });

Expected one space between ‘function’ and ‘(’.

This warning occurs because the beautifer formats anonymous functions differently than named functions.

It’s a good time to consider if we really want anonymous functions. Normally we don’t because naming them gives big benefits when exploring the code and understanding the Call Stack.

In this case, the click function has a good standard name we can give it, of tabClickHandler.

// $(".tabs a").click(function(evt) { $(".tabs a").click(function tabClickHandler(evt) {

End of linting

The code is all linted now, and copying the linted code back to our code example, the tests all correctly pass telling us that nothing has broken the code.

The code is in a good state now for us to go ahead with converting jQuery to vanilla JavaScript.

We have used a test to ensure that a problem is fixed, and have linted the code to help make it easier to work with.

Takeaway message: Ensure that tests are in place before you change anything.

Next steps

We are now in a good place to finally convert jQuery code to vanilla JavaScript, which we’ll start doing in my next post.