Converting jQuery to vanilla JavaScript, a step by step guide

Then we divide up the code to make it easier to convert with fewer mistakes and errors.

This is Part 2 of a many post series. In this post I attempt to convert code and learn that tests are needed. Actually converting jQuery to vanilla JavaScript will happen from around Part 4.

I did start to convert jQuery code without tests, but when making a few conversions to the code I found a subtle bug in the tabs, that is in the initial code too. The currently active tab is slightly shorter than the other tabs, and the bug is that an active tab remains shorter when it’s no longer active instead of returning back to its initial size.

I was going to just fix the original code and carry on, but . . .

Strictly speaking you’re supposed to create tests to ensure that the expected behaviour occurs, and that it doesn’t change as you convert the code.

/me cogitates, thinking about things.

time passes

Oh all right. kick aimlessly at stones on ground - I’ll write some tests.

The reason for my hesitation is that it’s always harder to write tests after the code exists, and the motivation really isn’t there because the code is already working.

However, I have better motivation now because I found a fault that already exists in the original code, and the tests will ensure that as I convert code, that it continues to behave exactly as it already does. Tests are a reliable way to know that the code properly behaves, and gives instant feedback when it doesn’t.

Tests for the code

I’ve used embedded Mocha+Chai for the tests, where I have a mocha div at the top of the page for showing test results, use mocha styles and mocha+chai script code, and of course the tests too.

<head> ... <link rel="stylesheet" href="css/mocha.min.css"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="css/style.css"> </head> <body> <div id="mocha"></div> <div id="tabbedpanels"> ... </div> <script src="js/jquery.min.js"></script> <script src="js/script.js"></script> <script src="js/mocha.min.js"></script> <script src="js/chai.min.js"></script> <script src="js/tests.js"></script> </body>

The basic setup for doing the tests is to use bdd (behaviour driven development), which gives us easy access to the describe and it functions. Tests are put in the describe section of code.

tests.js

mocha.setup("bdd"); const expect = chai.expect; describe("tab tests", function () { it("initial test", function () { expect(true).to.be.true; }); }); mocha.run();

It always helps to start with a simple test to begin with, to check that everything is plumbed together properly. On seeing that the test successfully passes, I can delete that initial test and then put in a proper test.

Investigating the bug

The error in the initial code is to do with the active tab. The active tab is visually shorter by one pixel than the remaining tabs. When a tab is no longer active it should return to being taller, but it currently doesn’t.

Investing the HTML code, I notice that the class names on the tab are responsible for the problem.

before selected: “inactive”

when selected: “inactive active”

other selected: “inactive active”

A tab shouldn’t remain active when some other tab is selected.

I’m now tempted to write a test to find this bug, and fix the code, but I won’t know if fixing this will cause other things to break. Before touching any code, I need to have tests in place to confirm that everything that currently works, remains working.

Creating tests

I will spare you the details of creating the tests. Basically, I want to test for two types of things, the starting state of the page and how things look when it’s first loaded, and for what happens when another tab is clicked.

describe("Tab tests", function () { function getBackgroundColor(el) { const styles = window.getComputedStyle(el); return styles.backgroundColor; } let tabs, tab1, tab2, tab3; beforeEach(function () { tabs = document.querySelectorAll(".tabs a"); tab1 = tabs[0]; tab2 = tabs[1]; tab3 = tabs[2]; }); describe("Starting state", function () { it("has an active first tab", function () { expect(tab1.classList.contains("active")).to.equal(true); }); it("has an inactive second tab", function () { expect(tab2.classList.contains("active")).to.equal(false); }); it("has inactive second and third tabs", function () { expect(tab2.classList.contains("active")).to.equal(false); expect(tab3.classList.contains("active")).to.equal(false); }); it("has a different background color for second tab", function () { const backgroundColor1 = getBackgroundColor(tab1); const backgroundColor2 = getBackgroundColor(tab2); expect(backgroundColor1).to.not.equal(backgroundColor2); }); it("has panel matching first tab background color", function () { const panel = document.querySelector(".panelContainer"); const tabBackground = getBackgroundColor(tab1); const panelBackground = getBackgroundColor(panel); expect(panelBackground).to.equal(tabBackground); }); }); describe("Going from first tab to second tab", function () { beforeEach(function () { tab1.click(); }); it("has an active second tab", function () { expect(tab1.classList.contains("active")).to.be.true; expect(tab2.classList.contains("active")).to.be.false; tab2.click(); expect(tab2.classList.contains("active")).to.be.true; }); it("changes panel background color when changing tabs", function () { const tabBackground1 = getBackgroundColor(tab1); const tabBackground2 = getBackgroundColor(tab2); const panel = document.querySelector(".panelContainer"); const panelBackgroundBefore = getBackgroundColor(panel); expect(panelBackgroundBefore).to.equal(tabBackground1); tab2.click(); const panelBackgroundAfter = getBackgroundColor(panel); expect(panelBackgroundBefore).to.not.equal(panelBackgroundAfter); expect(panelBackgroundAfter).to.equal(tabBackground2); }); after(function () { // reset after tests so that first tab is selected tab1.click(); }); }); });

Those tests check that everything important is working. I have them automatically running too by using live-server so that I can splitscreen things, with the code on the left side of the screen, and the webpage open on the right half of the screen. Using live-server ensures that the webpage automatically refreshes itself causing the tests to run again whenever a file is changed.

None of those tests yet deal with the bug, that’s to come in my next post.

Next Steps

There are now checks and balances in place to help us rapidly learn if we break things when updating the code.

The plan for the next posts is: