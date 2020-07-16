Converting jQuery to vanilla JavaScript, a step by step guide

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: There are no more steps. We are done

Not so fast, Kemosabe. While the steps are done, there’s more to be learned.

Lessons learned

It was interesting working on the above 9 part series about converting jQuery to JavaScript, but what’s even better is when something can be learned from them. Here’s some useful lessons that I found while reflecting over the above posts.

Lessons from Part 1

The first post was quite small, primarily because I didn’t know how large a task this seemingly-simple conversion was going to be. This was because it’s hard to estimate programming time, so these articles on How to estimate programming time and How to Get Better at Estimating Software Development Time can be quite useful to keep in mind.

Lesson: Estimating time is really hard

Also, because I didn’t want to take people through the toolkit needed to convert SCSS to CSS and wanted to use my VSCode for coding instead of codePen, as that would let me work on the code offline while travelling. As a result of that I converted the SCSS to CSS, which kept things as just a simple HTML+CSS+JS.

In hindsight I should have kept the code on codePen, as I didn’t end up doing any offline work. Keeping the code on codePen would have let me retain the SCSS as it was, and codePen makes it easier to manage working with different variations of your code.

Lesson: Think carefully before changing code deveopment environments

What should I do based on that lesson? I’ll use codePen while working through these lessons, so that a range of links can be provided for the end of each part. The initial forked code is at https://codepen.io/pmw57/details/jOPamOw

Lessons from Part 2

Bugs were found while attempting to convert the code, so tests were used before fixing the bug. Tests helps you to find and foxu on what you want to fix, and provide a reliable and repeatable way to ensure that the code keeps doing what it’s supposed to be doing.

Lesson: Tests are reliable and repeatable

It’s also easier to motivate yourself to write tests before doing things, instead of afterwards. I used that fact to let me write tests before fixing the bug, and before converting any of the code.

Lesson: Write tests before working with code, not after

Lessons from Part 3

Using tests to focus in on a bug that you’re fixing, makes it really easy to find an fix the bug. Especially when you have coverage tests that ensure everything else keeps working too.

Lesson: Tests make bugs really easy to fix

Also, linters a really easy way to reliably improve your code. When you’re about to make lots of changes to code, you don’t want to be puzzling over things that linters can easily fix. You want as much of your concentration to be directed at what you’re working on, instead of on other irrelevant details that surround the project.

Lesson: Linters give consistent and reliable code

Lessons from Part 4

When faced with the fadein part, I was surprised to find that there are other potentially better ways that don’t involve much JavaScript at all.

Lesson: Don’t be afraid to look for solutions outside of JavaScript

Tests help to remove the fear of making changes to the code. The initial conversions were easily achieved because the tests helped to give immediate feedback that everything still works properly after changes were made.

Lesson: Good tests remove the fear of changing code

Lessons from Part 5

Tests are excellent at giving immediate feedback about problems. The fast feedback means that there’s not much code to check.

Lesson: Tests give fast feedback loops

This is also the first time that we used the simplest bad code to get a test working, so that with a working test we were then able to easily improve the code while keeping the test working too.

Lesson: Test-driven development makes it easy to improve code

Lessons from Part 6

When changing the active/inactive classes so that it was more consistent with common practice, more problems were found with the code, giving us a good opportunity to fix them up.

Lesson: Common practices make it easier to reason about the code

More bugs were found in the code while converting it. All of these bugs resulted in unexpected behaviour occurring, that would have been caught and fixed if some simple tests has been put in place while developing the code.

Lesson: Bugs can thrive in untested code

Lessons from Part 7

Frequently the code makes it quite clear that different things are being done in the same place. Functions tend to be easiest to work with, and to update, when they only have one main thing that they take deal with.

Lesson: Extract code into well-named functions for simple and easily maintained code

When there were a lot of possible things that could next be done to convert the jQuery code, it’s really helpful when those decisions don’t need to be made. The linter really helped to free up some cognitive load, making it easier to focus on what was to be converted instead.

Lesson: Use systems that help to reduce cognitive-load

Lessons from Part 8

When trying to convert the tab href part of the code, I found that I was getting confused by the panel variable name. We didn’t even need to keep that renamed variable, but fixing it helped to make it much easier to think about the problem, and paved the way to an easier situation.

Lesson: Good variable names are a challenge, but worth while

Later on we faced some trouble when converting jQuery event code. Instead of pushing on through we undid what was done and with passing tests, fixed the problem so that we could then do it again with no troubles.

Lesson: Ensure tests remain green when refactoring

Lessons from Part 9

When the code was separated into different functions, it became easy to see that there were two clear types of functions. Dividing the code in to two distinct separate sets of code became the clear solution.

The current code is better than it was, but in hindsight I would have used a module pattern so that functions in the same place can call each other in an easier way. I’ve updated the code to achieve this, and added a Lessons update to the collection of code.

Lesson: Always seek to improve the code every time you work with it

Fast changes were possible with the code thanks to the support of JSLint and code tests. They helped to provide direction about what next to fix, and gave assurance when everything works.

Lesson: Linters and tests help you to help you to go fast with confidence

List of lessons from each part

Part 1 Estimating time is really hard Think carefully before changing code deveopment environments

Part 2 Tests are reliable and repeatable Write tests before working with code, not after

Part 3 Tests make bugs really easy to fix Linters give consistent and reliable code

Part 4 Don’t be afraid to look for solutions outside of JavaScript Good tests remove the fear of changing code

Part 5 Tests give fast feedback loops Test-driven development makes it easy to improve code

Part 6 Common practices make it easier to reason about the code Bugs can thrive in untested code

Part 7 Extract code into well-named functions for simple and easily maintained code Use systems that help to reduce cognitive-load

Part 8 Good variable names can be tricky, but are well worth the effort Ensure tests remain green when refactoring

Part 9 Always seek to improve the code every time you work with it Linters and tests help you to help you to go fast with confidence



Code for each part

The code at the end of each part of the above posts, and for the update made in this post, has been kept track of in the following codePen collection.

https://codepen.io/collection/XerjyL?grid_type=list&sort_col=created_at&sort_order=asc