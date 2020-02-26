Converting jQuery to vanilla JavaScript, a step by step guide

Frequently I see on here people asking to deal with jQuery, for example with converting it to vanilla JavaScript.

As a result I thought that I’d provide a worked example of converting code from jQuery to vanilla JavaScript, using jQuery that is a bit more complex than the standard standard conversion tutorials. Along with event handlers this guide uses custom backgrounds that change to match the different tab colors, and deals with animation too.

The original code is from a tabbed panel on codePen, as a starting point from which to perform the conversion.

The Initial Code

Here’s the HTML, CSS, and JavaScript that we’re starting with:

The HTML for the tabs and content panels are:

<div class="tabbedPanels"> <ul class="tabs"> <li><a href="#panel1" class = "tabOne">About</a></li> <li><a href="#panel2" class = "tabTwo inactive">Details</a></li> <li><a href="#panel3" class = "tabThree inactive">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> <div class="panelContainer"> <div class="panel" id="panel1"> <h1 class = "panelContent">About</h1> <p class = "panelContent"><span>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Ea illum magni error enim labore facere dolore obcaecati voluptate inventore nemo. Dolorum ipsam fuga nesciunt eos incidunt eum beatae quisquam enim.</span><span>Veniam velit quibusdam pariatur et autem veritatis nesciunt minima! Voluptas impedit voluptates amet dolores debitis labore asperiores quis libero est magnam voluptatum alias praesentium magni deserunt beatae optio quam itaque!</span></p> </div> <div class="panel" id="panel2"> <h1 class = "panelContent">Details</h1> <p class = "panelContent"><span>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Ea illum magni error enim labore facere dolore obcaecati voluptate inventore nemo. Dolorum ipsam fuga nesciunt eos incidunt eum beatae quisquam enim.</span><span>Veniam velit quibusdam pariatur et autem veritatis nesciunt minima! Voluptas impedit voluptates amet dolores debitis labore asperiores quis libero est magnam voluptatum alias praesentium magni deserunt beatae optio quam itaque!</span></p> <p class = "panelContent"><span>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Ea illum magni error enim labore facere dolore obcaecati voluptate inventore nemo. Dolorum ipsam fuga nesciunt eos incidunt eum beatae quisquam enim.</span><span>Veniam velit quibusdam pariatur et autem veritatis nesciunt minima! Voluptas impedit voluptates amet dolores debitis labore asperiores quis libero est magnam voluptatum alias praesentium magni deserunt beatae optio quam itaque!</span></p> </div> <div class="panel" id="panel2"> <h1 class = "panelContent">Details</h1> <p class = "panelContent"><span>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Ea illum magni error enim labore facere dolore obcaecati voluptate inventore nemo. Dolorum ipsam fuga nesciunt eos incidunt eum beatae quisquam enim.</span><span>Veniam velit quibusdam pariatur et autem veritatis nesciunt minima! Voluptas impedit voluptates amet dolores debitis labore asperiores quis libero est magnam voluptatum alias praesentium magni deserunt beatae optio quam itaque!</span></p> </div> <div class="panel" id="panel3"> <h1 class = "panelContent">Contact Us</h1> <p class = "panelContent"><span>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Ea illum magni error enim labore facere dolore obcaecati voluptate inventore nemo. Dolorum ipsam fuga nesciunt eos incidunt eum beatae quisquam enim.</span><span>Veniam velit quibusdam pariatur et autem veritatis nesciunt minima! Voluptas impedit voluptates amet dolores debitis labore asperiores quis libero est magnam voluptatum alias praesentium magni deserunt beatae optio quam itaque!</span></p> </div> </div> </div>

The CSS from codePen is SCSS code. To help make this a bit easier to follow, I’ve used an Online SCSS Compiler to convert it, and have slightly tweaked the colors by giving them proper names. While I couldn’t find close enough CSS-color-names, I’ve used the HTML CSS Color Picker to find matching colors with more meaningful names.

These colors are:

Here’s the CSS code that we’ll be starting with.

.tabbedPanels { width: 75%; margin: 10px auto; } @media only screen and (max-width: 700px) { .tabbedPanels { width: 90%; } } .tabs { margin: 0; padding: 0; } .tabs li { list-style-type: none; float: left; text-align: center; } .inactive { position: relative; top: 0; } .tabs a { display: block; text-decoration: none; padding: 10px 15px; width: 8rem; color: black; border-radius: 10px 10px 0 0; font-family: 'Raleway'; font-weight: 700; font-size: 1.2rem; color: white; letter-spacing: 2px; } @media only screen and (max-width: 700px) { .tabs a { width: 8rem; padding: 10px 12px; } } @media only screen and (max-width: 500px) { .tabs a { letter-spacing: 0; width: 7rem; } } .tabs a.active { border-radius: 10px 10px 0 0; position: relative; top: 1px; z-index: 100; } .tabOne { background-color: #4498c6; /* Curious Blue */ } .tabTwo { background-color: #296586; /* Bahamas Blue */ } .tabThree { background-color: #1d475f; /* Astronaut Blue */ } .panel { width: 85%; margin: 1rem auto; background-color: white; border-radius: 20px; padding: 20px; } .panelContainer { clear: left; padding: 20px; background-color: #4498c6; /* Curious Blue */ border-radius: 0 20px 20px 20px; } .panelContent { line-height: 1.5; font-family: Raleway; padding: 0 1rem; font-size: 1.2rem; } h1.panelContent { font-size: 2.2rem; } @media only screen and (max-width: 700px) { html { font-size: 14px; } } @media only screen and (max-width: 450px) { html { font-size: 12px; } }

And lastly, the jQuery code that we’re starting with is:

$('.tabs a').click(function(){ $this = $(this); $('.panel').hide(); $('.tabs').removeClass('active').addClass('inactive'); $this.addClass('active').blur(); var panelContainerColor = $this.css('background-color'); $('.panelContainer').css({backgroundColor: panelContainerColor}); var panel = $this.attr('href'); $(panel).fadeIn(350); return false; });//end click $('.tabs li:first a').click();

That’s the initial code that we’re working with from the tabbed panel on Codepen, and will convert to remove all jQuery code.

Next steps

It helps when the code is easy to work with and modify, so next up is tests and linting.

Then we divide up the code to make it easier to convert with fewer mistakes and errors.