Converting grid to use flex instead

Code
https://jsfiddle.net/q9uo873f/
If I were to replicate grid using flex, how would it be written?
.container {
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: 194px 194px 194px;
justify-content: center;
}
Roughly;
Change these 2 rules as follows:
.container {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
justify-content: center;
overflow: hidden;
max-width: 582px;
margin: auto;
}
.playButton {
position: relative;
background-color: black;
/* width: 150px; /* delete */
margin: 2px;
height: 195px;
flex: 0 0 150px;
box-shadow: 0 0 10px 2px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2), 0 0 1px 2px black, inset 0 2px 2px -2px white, inset 0 0 2px 15px #47434c, inset 0 0 2px 22px black;
border-radius: 5px;
padding: 20px;
perspective: 700px;
}
What if I didn’t want them to wrap?
https://jsfiddle.net/e2z4gs50/1/
This hides the buttons underneath the top 3.
flex-wrap: nowrap;
Then what do you expect will happen when the max-width is reached?
/*max-width: 582px;*/
If they can’t wrap and the element is only 582px then where are they going to go?
Remove the max-width and then you will see them assuming your screen is wide enough.
Then they are all in 1 row, they aren’t in 3 columns.
https://jsfiddle.net/34jphakd/
You are talking in riddles.
You just ask for them not to wrap and now you want them to wrap which is the code I gave you in the first place.
The code I gave you produces the same effect as you had with the grid.
With the grid code, when the width gets smaller, the buttons don’t wrap, and they stay in 3 columns.
https://jsfiddle.net/q9uo873f/
Can that be done with flex?
Just change the max-width:582px to width:582px. I’m sure you could have worked that out for yourself.