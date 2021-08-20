Converting grid to use flex instead

Code
https://jsfiddle.net/q9uo873f/

If I were to replicate grid using flex, how would it be written?

.container {
  display: grid;
  grid-template-columns: 194px 194px 194px;
  justify-content: center;
}
Roughly;

Change these 2 rules as follows:

.container {
  display: flex;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
  justify-content: center;
  overflow: hidden;
  max-width: 582px;
  margin: auto;

}

.playButton {
  position: relative;
  background-color: black;
  /*  width: 150px; /* delete */
  margin: 2px;
  height: 195px;
  flex: 0 0 150px;
  box-shadow: 0 0 10px 2px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2), 0 0 1px 2px black, inset 0 2px 2px -2px white, inset 0 0 2px 15px #47434c, inset 0 0 2px 22px black;
  border-radius: 5px;
  padding: 20px;
  perspective: 700px;
}
What if I didn’t want them to wrap?

https://jsfiddle.net/e2z4gs50/1/

This hides the buttons underneath the top 3.
flex-wrap: nowrap;

Then what do you expect will happen when the max-width is reached?

/*max-width: 582px;*/

If they can’t wrap and the element is only 582px then where are they going to go?

Remove the max-width and then you will see them assuming your screen is wide enough.

Then they are all in 1 row, they aren’t in 3 columns.
https://jsfiddle.net/34jphakd/

You are talking in riddles.

You just ask for them not to wrap and now you want them to wrap which is the code I gave you in the first place.

The code I gave you produces the same effect as you had with the grid.

With the grid code, when the width gets smaller, the buttons don’t wrap, and they stay in 3 columns.

https://jsfiddle.net/q9uo873f/

Can that be done with flex?

Just change the max-width:582px to width:582px. I’m sure you could have worked that out for yourself.

Buttons still wrap, it’s not working here:
https://jsfiddle.net/3mzuwkyp/1/

How is that fixed?


.containerb {
  display: flex;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
  justify-content: center;
  width: 582px;
  overflow: hidden;
  margin: auto;
}
  
.playButton {
   position: relative;
   background-color: black;
 /* width: 150px; /* delete */
  margin: 2px;
  height: 195px;
  flex: 0 0 150px;
It was working for me when I tested so something must have changed again.

This works for me width min-width added so here’s a picture to prove it.

.containerb {
    display: flex;
    flex-wrap: wrap;
    justify-content: center;
    margin: auto;
    width: 582px;
    overflow: hidden;
    min-width: 582px;
}
Can one of the width’s be removed and just use min-width: 582px;?

Not a good idea, I put it back.

.containerb {
    display: flex;
    flex-wrap: wrap;
    justify-content: center;
    margin: auto;
    overflow: hidden;
    min-width: 582px;
}
What do I do in this circumstance?
width: 100%; on the image is causing the buttons to expand from 3 to 4.

https://jsfiddle.net/2ov68xa1/5/

.containerb {
    display: flex;
    flex-wrap: wrap;
    justify-content: center;
    margin: auto;
    width: 582px;
    overflow: hidden;
    min-width: 582px;
}

  .containerb{
  width: 100%;
  opacity: 0;
  animation: fade 5s ease  0s forwards;
     background-image:

