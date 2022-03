Converting from VBA to Java script

I think I can get you to the print portion, but that’s going to take some more research since it doesn’t look as straight forward.

It should be something close to this…

The sheet1/sheet2 creates an object instead of having to access the the SpreadsheetApp.GetActiveSheets().GetSheetName(“sheet1”) each time.

getRange() is the equivalent of Cells, and can use the row, column notation of the cell name (A1) notation.

getValue and setValue hopefully are self-explanatory