Converting from VBA to Java Script

Hi! Can someone help me convert this macro into javascript? I would like to use it in google sheets where a google form acts as a user form.

Private Sub cmdChecking_Click()
Dim i As Long
Dim lastRow As Long
Dim wksParty As Worksheet



Set wksParty = Application.Workbooks("Birthday!.xlsm").Worksheets("Sheet1")
wksParty.Activate
wksParty.Range("A2").Select
lastRow = wksParty.Range("A" & Rows.Count).End(xlUp).Row

For i = 2 To lastRow
    If cboNames.Value = wksParty.Cells(i, "A") Then
        MsgBox ("Welcome " & cboNames.Value & "!")
        frmAttend.Show
        Unload Me
    Exit For
            
    End If
Next i
'
'If IsEmpty(cboNames.Value) Then
'    MsgBox ("Looks like you're not on the invite list, please contact the host")
'Unload Me
'End If

End Sub

Private Sub UserForm_Initialize()
Dim i As Long
Dim lastRow As Long
Dim wksParty As Worksheet


Set wksParty = Application.Workbooks("Birthday!.xlsm").Worksheets("Sheet1")
wksParty.Activate
wksParty.Range("A2").Select
lastRow = wksParty.Range("A" & Rows.Count).End(xlUp).Row

For i = 2 To lastRow

    cboNames.AddItem wksParty.Cells(i, "A").Value
Next i

End Sub

Option Explicit

Private Sub optMaybe_Click()

MsgBox ("Yay!! I'm so happy you can possiblily come! Please let the host know by the beginning of Janurary of your confirmed attendence")
    
Dim i As Long
Dim lastRow As Long
Dim wksParty As Worksheet

Set wksParty = Application.Workbooks("Birthday!.xlsm").Worksheets("Sheet1")
wksParty.Activate
wksParty.Range("A2").Select
lastRow = wksParty.Range("A" & Rows.Count).End(xlUp).Row
    For i = 2 To lastRow

    If frmInvite.cboNames.Value = wksParty.Cells(i, "A") Then
        wksParty.Cells(i, "B") = "Maybe"
     End If
Next i
    frmCharacter.Show
    Unload Me
End Sub

Private Sub optNo_Click()

Dim i As Long
Dim lastRow As Long
Dim wksParty As Worksheet

Set wksParty = Application.Workbooks("Birthday!.xlsm").Worksheets("Sheet1")
wksParty.Activate
wksParty.Range("A2").Select
lastRow = wksParty.Range("A" & Rows.Count).End(xlUp).Row
    For i = 2 To lastRow

    If frmInvite.cboNames.Value = wksParty.Cells(i, "A") Then
        wksParty.Cells(i, "B") = "No"
     End If
Next i

 MsgBox ("Damn! Don't worry though, we'll party next time!!")
    Unload Me
End Sub

Private Sub optYes_Click()

Dim i As Long
Dim lastRow As Long
Dim wksParty As Worksheet

Set wksParty = Application.Workbooks("Birthday!.xlsm").Worksheets("Sheet1")
wksParty.Activate
wksParty.Range("A2").Select
lastRow = wksParty.Range("A" & Rows.Count).End(xlUp).Row
    For i = 2 To lastRow

    If frmInvite.cboNames.Value = wksParty.Cells(i, "A") Then
        wksParty.Cells(i, "B") = "Yes"
     End If
Next i

    MsgBox ("Yay!! I'm so happy you can come!")
    frmCharacter.Show
    Unload Me
End Sub

Private Sub cmbSubmit_Click()

Dim i As Long
Dim lastRow As Long
Dim wksParty As Worksheet

Set wksParty = Application.Workbooks("Birthday!.xlsm").Worksheets("Sheet1")
wksParty.Activate
wksParty.Range("A2").Select
lastRow = wksParty.Range("A" & Rows.Count).End(xlUp).Row


For i = 2 To lastRow

    If frmInvite.cboNames.Value = wksParty.Cells(i, "A") Then
        If IsEmpty(wksParty.Cells(i, "D")) Then
            wksParty.Cells(i, "D") = txtCharacter.Text
            wksParty.Cells(i, "C") = txtGame.Text
            MsgBox ("That character is all yours! See you at the party!")
            
        Exit For
            Unload Me
           
        End If

    ElseIf txtCharacter.Text = wksParty.Cells(i, "D") Then
        MsgBox ("Sorry, This Character is already taken. Please chose another character")
        txtCharacter.Text = " "
        txtGame.Text = " "
        
        Exit For
     End If
            
       
Next i


End Sub