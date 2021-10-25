Converting from VBA to Java Script

Hi! Can someone help me convert this macro into javascript? I would like to use it in google sheets where a google form acts as a user form.

Private Sub cmdChecking_Click() Dim i As Long Dim lastRow As Long Dim wksParty As Worksheet Set wksParty = Application.Workbooks("Birthday!.xlsm").Worksheets("Sheet1") wksParty.Activate wksParty.Range("A2").Select lastRow = wksParty.Range("A" & Rows.Count).End(xlUp).Row For i = 2 To lastRow If cboNames.Value = wksParty.Cells(i, "A") Then MsgBox ("Welcome " & cboNames.Value & "!") frmAttend.Show Unload Me Exit For End If Next i ' 'If IsEmpty(cboNames.Value) Then ' MsgBox ("Looks like you're not on the invite list, please contact the host") 'Unload Me 'End If End Sub Private Sub UserForm_Initialize() Dim i As Long Dim lastRow As Long Dim wksParty As Worksheet Set wksParty = Application.Workbooks("Birthday!.xlsm").Worksheets("Sheet1") wksParty.Activate wksParty.Range("A2").Select lastRow = wksParty.Range("A" & Rows.Count).End(xlUp).Row For i = 2 To lastRow cboNames.AddItem wksParty.Cells(i, "A").Value Next i End Sub Option Explicit Private Sub optMaybe_Click() MsgBox ("Yay!! I'm so happy you can possiblily come! Please let the host know by the beginning of Janurary of your confirmed attendence") Dim i As Long Dim lastRow As Long Dim wksParty As Worksheet Set wksParty = Application.Workbooks("Birthday!.xlsm").Worksheets("Sheet1") wksParty.Activate wksParty.Range("A2").Select lastRow = wksParty.Range("A" & Rows.Count).End(xlUp).Row For i = 2 To lastRow If frmInvite.cboNames.Value = wksParty.Cells(i, "A") Then wksParty.Cells(i, "B") = "Maybe" End If Next i frmCharacter.Show Unload Me End Sub Private Sub optNo_Click() Dim i As Long Dim lastRow As Long Dim wksParty As Worksheet Set wksParty = Application.Workbooks("Birthday!.xlsm").Worksheets("Sheet1") wksParty.Activate wksParty.Range("A2").Select lastRow = wksParty.Range("A" & Rows.Count).End(xlUp).Row For i = 2 To lastRow If frmInvite.cboNames.Value = wksParty.Cells(i, "A") Then wksParty.Cells(i, "B") = "No" End If Next i MsgBox ("Damn! Don't worry though, we'll party next time!!") Unload Me End Sub Private Sub optYes_Click() Dim i As Long Dim lastRow As Long Dim wksParty As Worksheet Set wksParty = Application.Workbooks("Birthday!.xlsm").Worksheets("Sheet1") wksParty.Activate wksParty.Range("A2").Select lastRow = wksParty.Range("A" & Rows.Count).End(xlUp).Row For i = 2 To lastRow If frmInvite.cboNames.Value = wksParty.Cells(i, "A") Then wksParty.Cells(i, "B") = "Yes" End If Next i MsgBox ("Yay!! I'm so happy you can come!") frmCharacter.Show Unload Me End Sub Private Sub cmbSubmit_Click() Dim i As Long Dim lastRow As Long Dim wksParty As Worksheet Set wksParty = Application.Workbooks("Birthday!.xlsm").Worksheets("Sheet1") wksParty.Activate wksParty.Range("A2").Select lastRow = wksParty.Range("A" & Rows.Count).End(xlUp).Row For i = 2 To lastRow If frmInvite.cboNames.Value = wksParty.Cells(i, "A") Then If IsEmpty(wksParty.Cells(i, "D")) Then wksParty.Cells(i, "D") = txtCharacter.Text wksParty.Cells(i, "C") = txtGame.Text MsgBox ("That character is all yours! See you at the party!") Exit For Unload Me End If ElseIf txtCharacter.Text = wksParty.Cells(i, "D") Then MsgBox ("Sorry, This Character is already taken. Please chose another character") txtCharacter.Text = " " txtGame.Text = " " Exit For End If Next i End Sub