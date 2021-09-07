Converting from mysqli to PDO

I have inherited an app and am attempting to convert mysqli calls to PDO calls.

I have a couple of simple queries like the following

$query = "SELECT * FROM client where client_id = '{$id}'"; $client = mysqli_query($dblink,$query); $r = mysqli_fetch_assoc($client);

I have got thus far but I’m not sure I’m quite on the right track

$query = "SELECT * FROM hall where hall_id = :id"; $stmt = $dblink->prepare($query); $stmt->bindParam('id', $id, PDO::PARAM_INT); $stmt->execute(); $r = $stmt->fetchAll();

Am I anywhere close yet?