Converting from mysqli to PDO

PHP
#1

I have inherited an app and am attempting to convert mysqli calls to PDO calls.

I have a couple of simple queries like the following

  $query = "SELECT * FROM client where client_id = '{$id}'";
  $client = mysqli_query($dblink,$query);
  $r = mysqli_fetch_assoc($client);

I have got thus far but I’m not sure I’m quite on the right track

  $query = "SELECT * FROM hall where hall_id = :id";
  $stmt = $dblink->prepare($query);
  $stmt->bindParam('id', $id, PDO::PARAM_INT);
  $stmt->execute();
  $r = $stmt->fetchAll();

Am I anywhere close yet? :wink:

#2

That will work, but -

  1. Name the connection variable as to what type of object it contains, such as $pdo, so that you can search your code to find what has and what has not been updated.
  2. Use positional ? place holders, to save on typing and typo mistakes.
  3. Use implicit binding and supply an array of values to the ->execute([…]) call (this causes the data type of the value to be carried through to the database.)
  4. If you didn’t already do so, when you make the connection, set the character set to match your database tables, set the error mode to use exceptions, set emulated prepared queries to false, and set the default fetch mode to assoc.
  5. While you are going through the database specific code, list out the columns you are selecting.
$query = "SELECT list of columns... FROM hall where hall_id = ?";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($query);
$stmt->execute([$id]);
$r = $stmt->fetchAll();
2 Likes
#3 
$sql = 'SELECT * FROM hall WHERE id=:id'; // or name the individual column names individually ?
$stmt = $dblink->prepare($sql); // assuming $dblink is you PDO connection string?
$stmt->execute(['id' => $id]); // Execute the query with the supplied data:
$r = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);

This is one way of doing it, but I would look at https://phpdelusions.net/pdo as it is a good online resource. I even still use that website, plus I would try your own script to see if it works as the best way to do it is to test it yourself. If you get errors and I’m assuming you have error reporting on then you will know if it works or not.

1 Like