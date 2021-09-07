Converting from mysqli to PDO

I have inherited an app and am attempting to convert mysqli calls to PDO calls.
I have a couple of simple queries like the following
$query = "SELECT * FROM client where client_id = '{$id}'";
$client = mysqli_query($dblink,$query);
$r = mysqli_fetch_assoc($client);
I have got thus far but I’m not sure I’m quite on the right track
$query = "SELECT * FROM hall where hall_id = :id";
$stmt = $dblink->prepare($query);
$stmt->bindParam('id', $id, PDO::PARAM_INT);
$stmt->execute();
$r = $stmt->fetchAll();
Am I anywhere close yet?