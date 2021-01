Converting existing menu to hamburger for mobile

Hi,

I’ve quickly added the basics you need to the following codepen.

It’s just a rough guide and the styling is up to you but you should be able to see how the components work together.

The menu is hidden with a media query at the same time the hamburger is shown. The js adds a click event listener to the hamburger and opens the menu when clicked. It does this by adding a class of open to a parent and that class can then control all the hiding and showing that’s needed.