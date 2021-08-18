Converting box-shadow, to a linear-gradient

In your example, how is .box2 fixed so the whole image is showing?
Right now it is cutoff.
That is the last box in your example.
<div class="box6"></div>
<div class="box5"></div>
<div class="box3"></div>
<div class="box4"></div>
<div class="test1"></div>
<div class="box"></div>
<div class="box2"></div>
.box2 {
width: 0px;
margin: 90px 0 0 85px;
box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px teal, 0 0 0 10px black, 0 0 0 15px orange,
0 0 0 20px black, 0 0 0 25px teal, 0 0 0 30px black, 0 0 0 35px orange,
0 0 0 40px black, 0 0 0 45px teal, 0 0 0 50px black, 0 0 0 55px orange,
0 0 0 60px black, 0 0 0 65px teal, 0 0 0 70px black, 0 0 0 75px orange,
0 0 0 80px black, 0 0 0 85px teal;
}