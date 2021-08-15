Converting box-shadow, to a linear-gradient

Can this be improved?

Code 1

https://jsfiddle.net/Lzqko342/

.box { width: 170px; --coloration: teal 0 5px, black 0 10px, orange 0 15px, black 0 20px; background: repeating-linear-gradient(0deg, var(--coloration)) top, repeating-linear-gradient(180deg, var(--coloration)) bottom; background-size: 100% 50%; background-repeat: no-repeat; } .box::before { content: ""; display: block; padding-top: 100%; background: inherit; clip-path: polygon(0 0, 100% 0, 0 100%, 100% 100%); transform: rotate(90deg); }

I was able to do this:

Can it be improved further?

Code 2

https://jsfiddle.net/0cdyj9g1/

.box { width: 170px; background: repeating-linear-gradient(teal 0 5px, black 0 10px, orange 0 15px, black 0 20px); background-size: 100% 50%; } .box::before { content: ""; display: block; padding-top: 100%; background: inherit; clip-path: polygon(0 0, 100% 0, 0 100%, 100% 100%); transform: rotate(90deg); }

Next I was able to do this.

or maybe this one could be improved further?

Code 3

https://jsfiddle.net/1g82xkpj/